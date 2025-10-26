Find This Once-Popular Drink Chain Quietly Thriving Through A Fast Food Giant

If you love orange juice, you're not alone. It's commonly consumed at breakfast, though it's also found a home in drinks such as tequila cocktails. If you recall, there was once a popular chain called Orange Julius, often with locations in mall food courts, that all started with one man who loved orange juice. Today, Orange Julius still exists, though it's operating out of Dairy Queen rather than its own independent locations after being purchased by Dairy Queen in 1987.

Orange Julius got its start back in 1926, when a man named Julius Freed realized his love for orange juice and opened an orange juice stand. Freed had a friend, Bill Hamlin, who couldn't digest the acidic orange juice easily. He started experimenting with added ingredients, such as egg whites, sugar, and salt, that would make it less acidic, frothier, and more enjoyable. Ultimately, when Hamlin introduced the drink to Freed, Freed decided to sell it at his orange juice stand. Thus, the classic Orange Julius was born.