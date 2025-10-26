A Tasting At This Tokyo Crab Restaurant Costs Almost $2,000. Here's Why

Oftentimes, the most expensive restaurant menus are tasting menus, which can range anywhere from $75 to $500 or more, depending on the restaurant. However, that's just the typical range in the United States. If you're looking for a jaw-dropping tasting menu price, look no further than Ginza Kitafuku in Tokyo. Until 2025, it was the most expensive Michelin-starred restaurant in the world. While the restaurant provides a variety of tasting menus, its most exclusive offering — the Echizen Crab "KIWAMI" Course — comes with a price tag starting at ¥300,000, or $1,976 (per exchange rates in October 2025).

The price is partly due to the strict qualifications and exclusivity of this type of crab. In 2021, only 67 snow crabs were certified Kiwami, making it one of the rarest edible crabs and the only crab fit to be served to Japan's Imperial family. It's only found off the coast of Echizen, just north of Kyoto. These snow crabs — also referred to as the "king of winter" because of their beautiful shape and color — are described as having a decadent flavor and texture that stays throughout the cooking process. Japan's large fish market auctions are no joke: Echizen crabs can cost around $500 at auction on the first day of the season, but they've also been sold for as much as $7,000.