Martha Stewart's 'Subway' Kitchen Design Creates Optimal Functionality

Martha Stewart knows a thing or two about kitchen layout, and it doesn't just come from having cooked her favorite classic recipes in so many; she's also designed a fair few. From her original farmstead kitchen in Turkey Hill in Connecticut to the sleek metal-clad "Galley Alley" in her Fifth Avenue apartment and her iconic Bedford, New York kitchen, the cookbook icon has curated cooking spaces of all sorts. However, certain principles of kitchen design stay consistent across each of these kitchens.

One of Martha Stewart's foremost mantras for kitchen layouts is functionality. While the kitchen's aesthetic appeal is important, it mustn't come at the cost of efficiency. In an interview with Frederic Magazine, she explained how her cooking space channels the all-important criteria for functionality through its layout, saying, "All my kitchens have the same basic design — I call it the subway kitchen or the railroad kitchen. The workspace is divided with an island, there is a wall of stoves, a washup area, and then a seating area, and maybe an additional, more comfortable seating area."

For Stewart, the idea of functionality isn't just in how important kitchen elements like the fridge, stove, and sink are positioned (aka the kitchen triangle). The idea seeps into the shelving, which is kept open and shallow for easy access, and the furniture, which avoids upholstery and is, therefore, easy to wipe down. While her ideal kitchen is one with lots of space, open areas, and windows, her layout strategy can be adapted to kitchens of various sizes to improve functionality and add that touch of social cooking, which makes Martha Stewart's kitchens so inviting.