Galley Vs Bi-Level: The Difference Between These Kitchen Island Styles

Kitchen islands form the centerpiece of your kitchen, crucial to the functionality and overall aesthetic of the space. They can be used to separate living and cooking areas in large, open-plan rooms and add extra counter space and storage where real estate is limited. There may be a particular image that comes to mind when you think of a kitchen island — the large monolith made from a slab of marble or butcher block, which often holds large appliances or a kitchen sink. However, there are several island formats, and the first step is figuring out which type serves your needs. One can then get into the details of personalizing it. Two common styles that fit equally well with traditional and modern homes are the galley and the bi-level kitchen islands. Both are narrower than a square kitchen island but differ significantly in design, cost, and use case.

A galley kitchen island takes inspiration from a galley kitchen layout, a compact kitchen that generally has two parallel countertops with space in between for people to stand. The galley kitchen island is a relatively narrow counter near the kitchen's entrance that can be used for prep while also acting as a counter for those on the other side. The bi-level format, as the name suggests, is a versatile two-tiered kitchen island. The lower portion, on the kitchen side, acts as a prep area, while the higher, elbow-height section towards the outside is more like a bar or serving counter that can be used for entertaining or even as a convenient table for quick meals.