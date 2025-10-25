How To Choose Between Whole Milk And Buttermilk When Baking Cake

When comparing whole milk and buttermilk, we know that buttermilk is thicker than regular milk, and it has a tart, somewhat pungent flavor. But what is buttermilk, exactly? Essentially, it's a fermented milk. Traditionally, buttermilk was the byproduct of butter churning. When the butter fats would solidify from the churning cream, there would be some liquid milk left over. Originally, that liquid was allowed to ferment naturally. But, these days, buttermilk is cultured, much like yogurt.

Buttermilk is certainly a necessary ingredient in a basic buttermilk pancakes recipe, but why is that, and when can you use it in larger cakes and quick breads instead of whole milk? For some advice, we reached out to an expert for a Chowhound exclusive. Alysha Dintale is the executive pastry chef at The Goddess and Grocer, and she has a plethora of experience on the subject.

"You can typically substitute buttermilk for milk in recipes that use baking soda as a leavening agent," Dintale says. "Think cakes, muffins, pancakes, and quick breads." She says that it's all about the acidity of buttermilk — which is why it has the pungent flavor. "[The acidity] reacts with the baking soda to produce carbon dioxide, which helps your baked goods rise and creates a light, airy texture." This is also why buttermilk is important in biscuits. But why is this, and how does it work?