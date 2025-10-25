The Pizza-Flavored Snack Found Only At Costco Canada That We Desperately Wish We Had In The US
If you're a Costco fan, you might already know that you can find some unique items at Costco food courts in different countries around the world. For example, you can order seafood pizza in China, croquetas in Spain, and gelato in Iceland. Aside from the food court, the Costco store shelves in various countries also offer some unique items you might not see in U.S. locations. There's also the extra incentive and bonus that you can use your Costco membership internationally and that it is valid anywhere you go. And if you live in a border state or have plans to travel to Canada soon, you're for sure going to want to add a trip to Costco to your itinerary. There's a new item available that we wish we had in the U.S. stores.
The item in question? A special release series of chip flavors that have taken Canadian influencers by storm on social media recently. They are from the brand Miss Vickie's, and the three limited-edition Ristoranti flavors are based on menus from top Canadian restaurants. One especially popular flavor is Vodka Sauce Pizza, inspired by the vodka pie at Toronto's famous Pizzeria Badiali, and the chips are conveniently carried at Costco Canada.
What's special about the vodka sauce pizza flavor chips?
Now, pizza chips alone might not seem that special. But one of the reasons the vodka sauce pizza chips are so hyped is that Pizzeria Badiali is a Toronto institution, famous for its slices and pies that tourists and locals alike wait hours in line just to get a taste of. So the fact that its famous vodka pie has made its way into mainstream chip form and is available to buy at Costco is a big deal. They have a cheesy, tomato, oregano-filled flavor and the usual crunch of kettle chips.
The other flavors in the Ristorante collection include Spicy Pepperoncini and Foccacia inspired by the Italian restaurant Nora Gray in Montreal, and Cacio e Pepe based on the dish from Ask Luigi in Vancouver. If you can't experience these restaurants yourself in person, a border run to pick up the chips based on their flavors might be worth it. And while you're there, don't miss the food court poutine, another unique Costco Canada find.