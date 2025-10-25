The Pizza-Flavored Snack Found Only At Costco Canada That We Desperately Wish We Had In The US

If you're a Costco fan, you might already know that you can find some unique items at Costco food courts in different countries around the world. For example, you can order seafood pizza in China, croquetas in Spain, and gelato in Iceland. Aside from the food court, the Costco store shelves in various countries also offer some unique items you might not see in U.S. locations. There's also the extra incentive and bonus that you can use your Costco membership internationally and that it is valid anywhere you go. And if you live in a border state or have plans to travel to Canada soon, you're for sure going to want to add a trip to Costco to your itinerary. There's a new item available that we wish we had in the U.S. stores.

The item in question? A special release series of chip flavors that have taken Canadian influencers by storm on social media recently. They are from the brand Miss Vickie's, and the three limited-edition Ristoranti flavors are based on menus from top Canadian restaurants. One especially popular flavor is Vodka Sauce Pizza, inspired by the vodka pie at Toronto's famous Pizzeria Badiali, and the chips are conveniently carried at Costco Canada.