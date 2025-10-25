What You Need To Know Before Using Trader Joe's Salmon For Sushi

Shopping for salmon at Trader Joe's is a wonderful way to save money on quality seafood. Seeing the shelves stacked with fresh salmon fillets can inspire home chefs to dream of preparing sumptuous dishes. However, how do you know if you can use Trader Joe's salmon to make sushi? Direct from the store, you shouldn't eat Trader Joe's salmon in its raw form, as it's not sushi-grade and hasn't yet been prepared properly. However, there is a way to treat salmon that is not sushi-grade so you can use it to make sushi, especially when the fish was farm-raised.

The fish used to make sushi is usually sold as sushi-grade. There are no specific regulation requirements for a fish to get sushi-grade designation, but a common guideline is for it to be frozen at -4 degrees Fahrenheit for seven days, or at -31 degrees Fahrenheit for 15 hours in order to kill any parasites. The fish must also have been handled with special care right from the catch to remain ultra-fresh and suitable for immediate raw consumption. This makes it a premium product and thus more expensive than conventional fish. You can freeze salmon at home in this way to create your own sushi-grade salmon, but there's another way that is more accessible to the home chef. Luckily for sushi lovers on a budget, farm-raised salmon from Norway, which is the kind of farmed salmon available at Trader Joe's, is fed a controlled diet that reduces the chances of the fish containing parasites, so the fish generally requires minimal additional preparation to make it safe for consumption as sushi.