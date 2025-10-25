This Cocoa Powder Alternative Will Take Your Hot Chocolate To New Heights

There are a lot of pleasure beverages — which is to say potable frivolities like wine, versus necessities like water — that exist on tremendously gradient continuums. Those simple fermented grapes, for example, can be had for as little as a few bucks, as well as for some truly unspeakable sums. Hot chocolate lies on a similar spectrum. For every hot chocolate mix to skip, there's an excellent convenience pick that'll create top-notch cocoa in a snap. And that's before you even think about all of the luxury options in circulation. There are just a lot of ways to drink your sweets, and eschewing the powder altogether is a terrific upgrade kickstart.

To split the DIY difference, Chowhound warmed up to Sasha Zabar, founder of hot chocolate hotspot Glace, to spill the beans. Glace, of course, always begins with top quality product, Zabar says. He wants the chocolate to join with the milk, neither ingredient obscured nor ignored. "We use couverture chocolate because it has a higher cocoa butter content, which melts smoothly and gives a glossy, velvety texture," Zabar says. When you see it, it'll often be fashioned into shiny little disks, but it might not populate the shelves at the corner shop. "If you can't find couverture, go for bars over chips," Zabar says. "Chips are designed to hold their shape in cookies, which means they're lower in cocoa butter and don't melt as evenly."