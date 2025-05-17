The Worst Store-Bought Hot Chocolate: What Brand To Avoid At The Store

When Chowhound ranked the best and worst chocolate chips to be found at the grocery store, one brand rose to the top: Guittard Chocolate Company. Guittard's semisweet chocolate chips were praised by online reviewers for being smooth with a well-balanced flavor — if a little pricey. So it may come as a shock to hear that this popular, California-based chocolate company secured a very different distinction when Chowhound ranked popular hot chocolate mixes: To put it bluntly, they were the loser.

Unlike the balanced flavor of the semisweet chocolate chips, Guittard's Grand Cacao Sweet Ground Chocolate was "incredibly bitter." Although the label promised a sweetened chocolate (and the ingredient list kicks off with cane sugar), Chowhound's reviewer had trouble detecting any sweetness in the final beverage. This came as a particular disappointment because, during preparation, the beverage smelled incredible. Interestingly, Guittard's hot cocoa mix is intended both "for drinking and baking." If a recipe calls for cocoa powder, it typically specifies "unsweetened." The company may have been trying to find a happy middle between drinking chocolate and baking cocoa, and just didn't quite hit the mark.