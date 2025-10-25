The Bread You Should Be Ordering From A Jewish Deli
New York City is home to a smattering of famed Jewish delis, and, if you've only heard of one, it's probably Katz's on the Lower East Side, which opened in 1888. Now well into its second century of operation, Katz's is not only the star of East Houston Street, but also of classic cinema, plenty of television shows, and sweet pastrami dreams. See, all that recognition is nice, but what you really need is Katz's meats. This is also, for better or worse, known from lower Manhattan to around the world and back, with the winding lines crawling out the door to prove it. Is it embarrassing, standing out there, all in a row, waiting for your pile of cured meat? Only if you don't know what to order once you're inside, so you better really make all that standing around count, starting with the correct bread choice.
To get you out of this potential menu pickle, Chowhound cut it up with Katz's own Jake Dell, who has led the family business since 2009. Assuming you're there as a carnivore (or just a very good sport), you're probably primed for one of Katz's iconic sandwiches. And you may not have realized that the vehicle is just as important as what's inside. "Rye is traditional," Dell tells us exclusively. "Eastern European Jews brought it from the old country. It is sturdy, tangy, and perfectly cuts the fat of pastrami and corned beef." With the usual caveat that there's no accounting for taste, you are not going to find a better recommendation than this, whether you're at Katz's in NYC or any other Jewish deli in the world.
Why you can't go awry with rye, and a couple of so-so alternatives
An excellent slice of rye (not to be confused with whole wheat) should carry a soothing bouquet before it even hits the plate. Its perfume is smooth, warm, lightly spiced, and unmistakable after even just a passing whiff. And most of that aroma comes from the traditional, cumin-related caraway seeds; seeds that some folks would rather skip. And you actually can, according to Jake Dell. "Caraway is classic but polarizing, as lots of people don't love the aesthetic, and it can easily get into your teeth! Most delis offer seedless rye as a standard option," he says. "Which is what we do." A seedless rye is still tops for slaking something like pastrami's powerful salinity, but it will obviously be less potent than its bespeckled kin.
There are, of course, further alternatives for those who just won't listen to reason. But you should switch at your own risk. "We offer rye, club and white — but laugh at people who want the white," Dell says, "but it is great for peanut butter and jelly or grilled cheese sandwiches." Should you crave a Katz's meat mountain outside of NYC, or just wish to indulge in an inadvisable carb in the privacy of your own home, the shop also offers nationwide shipping on over 100 items via its website. And yes, that selection includes the Jewish deli's famous rye bread.