The Bread You Should Be Ordering From A Jewish Deli

New York City is home to a smattering of famed Jewish delis, and, if you've only heard of one, it's probably Katz's on the Lower East Side, which opened in 1888. Now well into its second century of operation, Katz's is not only the star of East Houston Street, but also of classic cinema, plenty of television shows, and sweet pastrami dreams. See, all that recognition is nice, but what you really need is Katz's meats. This is also, for better or worse, known from lower Manhattan to around the world and back, with the winding lines crawling out the door to prove it. Is it embarrassing, standing out there, all in a row, waiting for your pile of cured meat? Only if you don't know what to order once you're inside, so you better really make all that standing around count, starting with the correct bread choice.

To get you out of this potential menu pickle, Chowhound cut it up with Katz's own Jake Dell, who has led the family business since 2009. Assuming you're there as a carnivore (or just a very good sport), you're probably primed for one of Katz's iconic sandwiches. And you may not have realized that the vehicle is just as important as what's inside. "Rye is traditional," Dell tells us exclusively. "Eastern European Jews brought it from the old country. It is sturdy, tangy, and perfectly cuts the fat of pastrami and corned beef." With the usual caveat that there's no accounting for taste, you are not going to find a better recommendation than this, whether you're at Katz's in NYC or any other Jewish deli in the world.