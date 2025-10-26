The Massive Steakhouse Chain That Closed In 2000 And Has Since Faded Into Obscurity

In August 2000, the last remaining Valle's Steak House, once part of a 32-location chain with locations across the Eastern Seaboard, unexpectedly closed. Throughout the day, employees had heard rumors that the Portland, Maine, restaurant would be shutting down, and that night, it did. With the closure, Valle's Steak House officially joined the ranks of vintage steakhouse chains we still miss.

The once-thriving business began in Portland in 1933 as a beer parlor that opened at the end of Prohibition. Donald Valle, who immigrated to Maine from Italy with his family at 4 years old, soon expanded by opening a steakhouse in Scarborough, a town outside Portland. From there, he built what would become a full-fledged restaurant empire, serving classic New England steakhouse fare like prime rib, lobster, and filet mignon at reasonable prices.

By the time Valle died in 1977, there were 20 locations featuring blood-red interiors and seating for 800 to 1,500 guests. Richard Valle took over operations after his father's passing and continued expanding, reaching a peak of 32 restaurants. But by 1980, signs of trouble had already begun to show. The company halted its expansion plans amid changing American tastes, the nation's faltering economy, and Valle's focus on food over liquor. Sales started to slump and closures soon followed.