The 1960s Steakhouse Chain That Only Has One Location Left Standing In Ohio

Picture a Saturday at the mall. You grab a plastic tray, slide it along a rail, point at a steak behind glass, and a cook drops it on the grill while you choose a baked potato, a roll, and maybe a trip to the salad bar. Fancy? Probably not, but that is exactly the charm. Dinner was quick, hot, and predictable, the kind of meal families could have once a week without overthinking the price. That whole rhythm was found in a steakhouse chain that sprang up with the shopping-center boom in the mid-1960s and spread through the 1970s and 1980s. The name: York Steak House.

Sadly, most of the Yorks quietly disappeared as malls thinned out, but one location kept going. Today, the last York is still serving in Columbus, Ohio, and walking in feels like time travel in the best way. There is a photo menu on the wall and a crew that knows the cadence by heart. You pick your cut, choose your sides, and carry a full plate to a booth. No mood lighting, no elaborate menus, just the straightforward steak-and-potato formula that made the brand a weeknight staple for decades. Locals bring kids to show them how dinner "used to work," and regulars stick around because they know what to expect. York Steak House may be down to one outpost, but this restaurant is still moving along. Now let's get into how the chain grew, and why it shrank.