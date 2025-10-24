The Dollar Tree Kitchen Hack That Adds Hidden Storage Inside Cabinet Doors
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The best home renovation options don't always come from home goods lines and designers that you need to take out a loan for. As the indisputable heart of the home, kitchens especially can certainly cost a true fortune to renovate, especially when it comes to changing up your cabinets and kitchen layout. But before you start trying to rework your entire kitchen floor plan, consider working with what you've got and maximizing the storage.
There are all sorts of inexpensive options for decluttering your kitchen cabinets and also expanding your storage, including from the most unlikely places, like one hack from the cheapest of the cheap stores — Dollar Tree. The chain is teeming with affordable and worthwhile kitchen tools, including two very affordable gadgets you might have in your kitchen already, but perhaps haven't used in combination.
Grab yourself two items per cabinet door: an over-the-door towel rack that hooks onto the outside of the door, and a wire dish drying rack. You'll want a very barebones simple style of dish drying rack, with large slots designed to hold plates, pot lids, or cutting boards upright to dry. Loop the dish drying rack over the towel rack to attach the two. Then, in the slots meant for holding drying dishes, you can slot in small items like boxes of plastic wrap, aluminum foil, and sandwich bags — any boxes of food storage items that would normally hog an entire drawer on their own.
Don't sleep on maximizing the space inside a cabinet door
Most kitchen cabinet storage hacks focus on maximizing what each cabinet can hold by adding additional shelves and organizers to get more out of the space inside the box. Smart, but when it comes to making the most out of a small kitchen especially, don't overlook the surface area on the inside of the cabinet door.
That's where this tip comes in, which works no matter what cabinet door style or decor aesthetic your kitchen has. Loop the two items together on the inside of a lower or upper cabinet, along a peninsula wall, or in your island cabinets. Start with your under-the-sink cabinets where it makes sense to store bags of trash bags, food storage wraps, and the like.
While you're making the most of your cabinet door interiors, grab some extra towel bars. You can even use them on their own, with the addition of some S hooks, to hang utensils and scissors from near your cooktop. Don't have a Dollar Tree store near you? These items can be found at many other big box stores too — or you can grab multi packs of Stwwo's towel bars and a Spectrum simple dish drying rack from Amazon.