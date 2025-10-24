The Dollar Tree Kitchen Hack That Adds Hidden Storage Inside Cabinet Doors

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The best home renovation options don't always come from home goods lines and designers that you need to take out a loan for. As the indisputable heart of the home, kitchens especially can certainly cost a true fortune to renovate, especially when it comes to changing up your cabinets and kitchen layout. But before you start trying to rework your entire kitchen floor plan, consider working with what you've got and maximizing the storage.

There are all sorts of inexpensive options for decluttering your kitchen cabinets and also expanding your storage, including from the most unlikely places, like one hack from the cheapest of the cheap stores — Dollar Tree. The chain is teeming with affordable and worthwhile kitchen tools, including two very affordable gadgets you might have in your kitchen already, but perhaps haven't used in combination.

Grab yourself two items per cabinet door: an over-the-door towel rack that hooks onto the outside of the door, and a wire dish drying rack. You'll want a very barebones simple style of dish drying rack, with large slots designed to hold plates, pot lids, or cutting boards upright to dry. Loop the dish drying rack over the towel rack to attach the two. Then, in the slots meant for holding drying dishes, you can slot in small items like boxes of plastic wrap, aluminum foil, and sandwich bags — any boxes of food storage items that would normally hog an entire drawer on their own.