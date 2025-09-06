The Kitchen Cabinet Tip For Doubling Your Storage Space (And It's So Easy To Install)
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
A common issue that you've probably already faced in your kitchen is limited storage, especially when you're living with flatmates or have a family. While there are many practical and stylish kitchen pantry renovations at your disposal in 2025 for better organization, you can double your storage space with one easy hack. Plus, no hardware or tools are needed. All you need to do is stack some shelves inside your cabinets.
The idea is as simple as it sounds. Plus, you can find stackable kitchen counter shelf organizers like these metal top ones by Simple Houseware on Amazon for a modest price. Moreover, some of the options available feature adjustable heights to better integrate into your cupboards. With this nifty tool inserted into kitchen cabinets, you'll be able to start organizing like a pro, stacking everything neatly on top of each other. As a precaution, however, it's best to place heavier items, such as bowls, mugs, pots, and pans below the shelf, with lighter items, like your favorite tea, above.
Also, you can easily buy a couple of these shelves and make several tiers inside the cupboards to further your organization. Additionally, if you're looking for ways to update your kitchen cabinets, this hack allows you to bypass complex upgrades, enabling you to focus on simple aesthetics instead. The versatility of a shelving system provides an easy way for you to maintain a tidy kitchen. If you're feeling a bit creative, you can even take this idea a step further.
DIY shelving through tension rods
Fortunately, organizing your kitchen is not rocket science, and understanding the concept behind the idea of doubling storage space will allow your creativity to roam free. If your goal is to take advantage of vertical space, you'll simply need to add space in that manner. Stacking shelves are one way to do so, but you can also create a shelving system with the use of tension rods that are commonly found in the home or bath departments in most stores. Alternatively, you can get a six-pack of Qinnsou's small tension bars from Amazon for around $12.
Essentially, you're going to aim to place the tension rod toward the top, leaving a small gap that's about two inches, or the tip of your finger to the middle joint, away from the back of the cupboard. This doesn't need to be exact, but the idea is that small containers will rest on the rod and lean on the back of the cupboard for support.
The flexible installation will allow you to adjust as needed for your cupboards easily. Also, with a bit of clever placement, you can create a step system by placing another tension rod below the first, a little toward the front of the cabinet. While simple, however, this is best reserved for lighter items that can easily be placed in the back, such as spice jars.
There are many kitchen storage hacks, such as chic peg rails that free up a ton of counter space, which feel atypical but are insanely practical. The stackable shelves and tension rods are no different. With a bit of creativity, you can easily eliminate any kitchen storage issues you might have.