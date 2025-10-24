The Unconventional Meat Americans Ate Before Chicken Became Affordable

Recipes for mock chicken are typically fairly simple affairs: The meat would be roughly cut into cubes, seasoned with salt and pepper, and threaded onto skewers. They'd then be dredged in flour, dipped into an egg and milk mixture, dipped in breadcrumbs, and fried in butter or oil (depending on who you ask, it could be either pan- or deep-fried). It was sometimes served with gravy, too.

Why go to all this effort to transform pork and veal into a vaguely chicken-shaped lump? It was about the illusion: Since chicken was a more expensive, higher-end meat, being able to serve "chicken" might give a veneer of higher socio-economic standing. That said, it's not totally clear whether diners at the time believed that it was actual chicken, or if they were just playing along — it seems more likely that people generally didn't actually believe it was chicken.

City chicken would be considered a regional dish: It's most commonly associated with Ohio, though it did crop up around different Great Lakes cities like Detroit and Pittsburgh, and made it as far south as Kentucky. Despite being connected with the Polish and Ukrainian communities, it's not a dish you'd find in Poland or Ukraine. It's also faded from the American food world thanks to actual chicken becoming available, although you can still find it today, more commonly made with pork instead of veal, as the latter is pricier. It's most common in Cleveland, although you may still find it in a few places in cities like Detroit or Pittsburgh, particularly Polish restaurants.