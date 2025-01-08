What's The Actual Difference Between Soup And Stew?

If you've ever stewed over the question of what differentiates soup from stew, it may seem to boil down to a matter of semantics. However, the deeper you dive into the subject — spoon in hand — you may find what at first appears to be clear, is really as thick as pea soup. While there is some crossover between these two foods, there are some fairly distinct differences as well. Both are often cold-weather meals (though there are some warm-weather soups like gazpacho, too) that include many of the same ingredients, like meat, seafood, vegetables, and aromatics, that are cooked in a liquid.

Typically, soup contains a higher ratio of liquid to ingredients than stew does. This often means a stew is thicker than a soup (and is sometimes thickened even more with the addition of a roux made from flour and oil or butter), but this can quickly become a murky subject. There are certain kinds of soups that are quite thick, like the aforementioned pea soup. In fact, some cooks like to thicken a variety of soups deemed too watery. This can be easily accomplished with a simple trick from legendary French chef Jacques Pépin: Add instant mashed potatoes. In the case of thick soups, we can still differentiate them from stews by looking at the cooking method.