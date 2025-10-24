Don't Toss Your Leftover Soft Pretzels, Repurpose Them Into Something Magical

There's nothing like a still-warm soft pretzel — they're Guy Fieri's favorite snack for a reason. But once the craving has passed, you might find you have a few leftover. That's where creativity can strike, because according to Michelle Doll Olson, senior culinary manager at HelloFresh, those leftovers have potential too. Doll Olson actually helped develop the company's Pretzel Day Kit inspired by "The Office" (remember that episode where Stanley loses his mind over pretzels?), so she knows a thing or two about the salty snack. As she told Chowhound in an exclusive conversation, with pretzels, the key is timing: "You really want to eat them the day of," she explains. "The salt dissolves into the pretzel even if you store it in an airtight container."

So if you can't manage a dozen in one go, take advice from Doll Olson and transform them into something new. For another salty snack, she recommends reheating them low and slow, around 300 degrees Fahrenheit for 10 to 15 minutes. "This will dry them out and turn them into hard pretzels which will last you a few days," Doll Olson says. And outside of just general snacking, once they are crunchy, you can find new and exciting uses for them. Doll Olson suggests smashing them in a bag with a rolling pin to give you instant upgrade for fried chicken batter — a similar approach could be used as a coating for tofu or as a savory topping to seriously upgrade mac and cheese. Those pretzel crumbs will bring a more tangy and salty depth than just plain breadcrumbs. If you're not in the mood for savory, Doll Olson also has a suggestion for a sweet way to repurpose leftover soft pretzels.