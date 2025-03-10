Why Mushroom Broth Is Ideal For Replacing Beef Broth

Mushrooms have become foundational in food technology and innovation. In fact, some mushroom varieties make a wonderful replacement for chicken, owing to their savoriness and fibrous texture. Their umami richness also makes them one of the best substitutes for beef broth. Their natural earthiness mimics the savory depth of beef, perfect for imbuing your cooking with a certain meatiness — minus the meat.

You can easily make your own mushroom broth by simmering some fungi (dried or fresh, though you'll want to saute the fresh kind to develop their flavor first) in water with aromatics and seasonings for around 30 to 45 minutes before straining the concentrated, flavorful liquid. (To cut down on food waste, save the cooked shrooms and incorporate them into pasta dishes and soups, or blend them into a meat-free pâté.)

For convenience, products like Better Than Bouillon's Mushroom Base offer excellent, concentrated fungi flavor in a paste form. There are also pulverized options, like Lee Kum Kee's Mushroom Bouillon Powder – just add hot water for instant stock in a pinch. Several mainstream brands like Pacific Foods also offer ready-to-use boxed mushroom broth that is available at many grocery stores. The beauty of boxed mushroom broth is that it doesn't require any reconstitution, making your mushroom broth prep virtually nonexistent.

Use your mushroom broth in any recipe calling for the beef version — soups, stews, gravies, and braising liquids will all benefit from its deep flavor. Its versatility and robustness make mushroom broth not just a substitute but sometimes the preferred choice for adding complexity to any dish, whether or not you're a plant-based eater.