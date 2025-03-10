Why Mushroom Broth Is Ideal For Replacing Beef Broth
Mushrooms have become foundational in food technology and innovation. In fact, some mushroom varieties make a wonderful replacement for chicken, owing to their savoriness and fibrous texture. Their umami richness also makes them one of the best substitutes for beef broth. Their natural earthiness mimics the savory depth of beef, perfect for imbuing your cooking with a certain meatiness — minus the meat.
You can easily make your own mushroom broth by simmering some fungi (dried or fresh, though you'll want to saute the fresh kind to develop their flavor first) in water with aromatics and seasonings for around 30 to 45 minutes before straining the concentrated, flavorful liquid. (To cut down on food waste, save the cooked shrooms and incorporate them into pasta dishes and soups, or blend them into a meat-free pâté.)
For convenience, products like Better Than Bouillon's Mushroom Base offer excellent, concentrated fungi flavor in a paste form. There are also pulverized options, like Lee Kum Kee's Mushroom Bouillon Powder – just add hot water for instant stock in a pinch. Several mainstream brands like Pacific Foods also offer ready-to-use boxed mushroom broth that is available at many grocery stores. The beauty of boxed mushroom broth is that it doesn't require any reconstitution, making your mushroom broth prep virtually nonexistent.
Use your mushroom broth in any recipe calling for the beef version — soups, stews, gravies, and braising liquids will all benefit from its deep flavor. Its versatility and robustness make mushroom broth not just a substitute but sometimes the preferred choice for adding complexity to any dish, whether or not you're a plant-based eater.
Choosing the best mushrooms for your broth
The mushrooms you select play a pivotal role in your broth's flavor profile. Having different types of dehydrated mushrooms on hand is a gamechanger, especially given their prolonged shelf life, year-round availability, and ease of storage. An easy way to use your mushroom broth is to swap out beef stock in quintessential recipes that typically rely on the stuff, like flavorful pho or traditional French onion soup. The variety in mushroom broths allows avid cooks to use them in a wide range of cuisines.
Dried shiitake mushrooms provide an intense, smoky depth to many Japanese and Korean-inspired dishes. They pair particularly well with kombu, a type of seaweed, for clear, delicate broths. Porcini mushrooms are prized in Italian and French cuisines, offering a nutty, earthy quality that shines in risotto and pasta sauces. The dehydrated version, like Urbani Truffles' Dried Porcini, creates an even richer foundation for Tuscan and Provencal soups and stews. Portobellos have an innate beefiness that makes them ideal for grilling, and sure enough, the meaty shrooms produce a full-bodied broth. For Chinese soups like traditional hot and sour, wood ear mushrooms contribute subtle bitterness that accentuates the spice.
A medley of dried mushrooms, like Roland Foods Dried Mixed Wild Mushrooms (which includes porcini and oyster mushrooms imported from France), will yield a compelling all-purpose broth full of nuance; so will using a combination of fresh and dried fungi. Furthermore, instead of straining the shrooms out, you can keep them in the final dish for added meaty texture. Whichever mushroom stock you choose, though, one thing is certain: You won't miss beef broth.