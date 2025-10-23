The Aldi Dip Recall That Affected Over 15,000 Products
Aldi is one of the cheapest grocery stores, and the promise of top-tier international products and brands makes it even more appealing. While the German grocery chain has a reputation for stacking shelves with tasty treats from around the world, there are some valid reasons to avoid Aldi, and nothing deters shoppers like the risk of having their favorite products recalled. Cheese-loving customers experienced it when soft cheeses sold at Aldi were recalled due to listeria concerns in 2024, but those who appreciate dousing their cinnamon buns in a creamy dip were at a loss in the following year. On August 8, 2025, the Park Street Deli Cinnamon Bun Dessert Dip sold at Aldi was recalled by the Superior Foods Company firm and announced by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
The dessert dip was voluntarily recalled because of potential plastic contamination, which could pose a risk of choking or health problems after being ingested. Approximately 19,368 units of the 7-ounce tubs were recalled across the country. The dip was labeled as a Class II level recall by the FDA, which is a category of slight risk that may result in temporary health issues. It is the step below Class I, which is issued for more serious threats to overall health. As of September 11, 2025, the Park Street Deli Cinnamon Bun Dessert Dip has been terminated.
The Park Street Deli Cinnamon Bun Dessert Dip is one of several recalled Aldi items in 2025
The Park Street Deli Cinnamon Bun Dessert Dip was popular among those with a sweet tooth, being described by some as "dangerously good" on Reddit. In other words, it was too good to confine solely to cinnamon rolls, with some fans spreading the dip on a range of other snacks like graham crackers and coconut rolls. Park Street Deli is a private label at Aldi known for its side dishes, snack packs, and pre-made meals. While the Park Street Deli Cinnamon Bun Dessert Dip health risk is not one of the worst recalls in Aldi's history, it was one of many in 2025 alone.
In April, Park Street Deli Pork Carnitas (16-ounce) were also recalled with a USDA health alert due to potential metal contamination when routine inspection noted broken equipment. And in October, Aldi's Ashfields 30 Day Matured Thin Cut Beef Steaks were listed as an allergy risk by the Food Standards Agency (FSA) for neglecting to list milk on the packaging's ingredients list, which may be harmful if consumed by those with an allergy or intolerance. As with all recalled items, it's important to discard any products that have been highlighted as a risk. You can request a refund for purchased Park Street Deli Cinnamon Bun Dessert Dips from Aldi with the UPC 4061462440151, lot number 16225, and a sell-by date of November 8, 2025.