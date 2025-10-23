TikTok Found The Ultimate Hack For Ordering A Panera Bagel (You'll Never Go Back)

While Panera's sandwich lineup is plenty enticing, there's an intriguing off-menu way to enjoy your next bagel and cream cheese that you should know about. Unlike the bakery and cafe chain's secrets, it's no surprise that the fast-casual brand known for its bread bowls has long offered a range of enticing bagel flavors, including Cinnamon Crunch and Asiago cheese. For lovers of the latter, there's an easy and delicious way to level up your eating experience: Pile on even more carbs and dairy like TikTok user @mukjamy, whose cheesy, on-the-go lunch features an extra-toasted Asiago bagel, cream cheese, and a small order of macaroni and cheese that gets spooned onto the crisp and chewy bread.

While the content creator recommends using the heavily cheese-crusted top half of the bagel as the base for your open-faced, lightly schmeared bagel crowned with a layer of mac and cheese, there's nothing preventing you from slapping the other half on top to make a messy sandwich. With this quirky yet epic combination of ingredients, you not only get to appreciate the crunchy appeal of a perfectly toasted Asiago bagel. You also get two more cheese-specific extras that differ in both temperature and flavor for a heightened multisensory snack — the cream cheese being cool and slightly tangy, while Panera's macaroni and cheese, made with savory white cheddar, is served steaming hot. The best part about this mash-up? There are plenty of ways to tailor the cheesy bite to your palate.