TikTok Found The Ultimate Hack For Ordering A Panera Bagel (You'll Never Go Back)
While Panera's sandwich lineup is plenty enticing, there's an intriguing off-menu way to enjoy your next bagel and cream cheese that you should know about. Unlike the bakery and cafe chain's secrets, it's no surprise that the fast-casual brand known for its bread bowls has long offered a range of enticing bagel flavors, including Cinnamon Crunch and Asiago cheese. For lovers of the latter, there's an easy and delicious way to level up your eating experience: Pile on even more carbs and dairy like TikTok user @mukjamy, whose cheesy, on-the-go lunch features an extra-toasted Asiago bagel, cream cheese, and a small order of macaroni and cheese that gets spooned onto the crisp and chewy bread.
While the content creator recommends using the heavily cheese-crusted top half of the bagel as the base for your open-faced, lightly schmeared bagel crowned with a layer of mac and cheese, there's nothing preventing you from slapping the other half on top to make a messy sandwich. With this quirky yet epic combination of ingredients, you not only get to appreciate the crunchy appeal of a perfectly toasted Asiago bagel. You also get two more cheese-specific extras that differ in both temperature and flavor for a heightened multisensory snack — the cream cheese being cool and slightly tangy, while Panera's macaroni and cheese, made with savory white cheddar, is served steaming hot. The best part about this mash-up? There are plenty of ways to tailor the cheesy bite to your palate.
More ways to enjoy Panera's Asiago bagel hack
Given the fact that Panera offers fresh extras for all its sandwiches like lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and signature condiments, there are all kinds of ways to customize this specialty order. For added protein, you might include a few slices of turkey or ham, or even upgrade your macaroni and cheese with bacon. You could also @mukjamy's avice and add on a bag of Panera's Kettle-Cooked Potato Chips to strategically scoop up any remaining cheesy pasta.
Believe it or not, ordering an Asiago bagel with mac and cheese is also one of several innovative ways to save money at Panera Bread. To wit: A regular sandwich at Panera will run you anywhere between $10 and $13, while a bagel and cream cheese coupled with a kids' order of macaroni and cheese can cost under $10. Not to mention, a kids' order of mac and cheese comes with a free piece of French baguette. This is a solid deal, especially if you're a Sip Club Member and pay a monthly fee to get all your beverages at a fixed price.
Nevertheless, you can also upgrade this makeshift meal at home by including a different flavor of cream cheese like garden vegetable, chive, or jalapeño. You might even want to include a few tangy extras like pickled onions or kimchi for a contrasting bite. Thanks to TikTok, cheese-lovers have another satisfying, yet cost-effective way to enjoy their next Asiago bagel from Panera Bread.