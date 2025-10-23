Yes, You Can Actually Make Ice Cream In Your Dryer. But Should You?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are endless entertaining food-making trends on social media, some of which are everyday recipes, while others might have you raising your eyebrows. Case in point: making ice cream in your clothes dryer. The process involves tossing the usual ice cream ingredients — cream, milk, sugar, rock salt, and ice — into multiple silicone pouches, then putting them in the dryer on a low setting for around 20 minutes. The method works by churning the ingredients to create creamy, fluffy ice cream without a traditional machine, but the important question is whether it's safe for your dryer. In theory, churning ice cream in the dryer is perfectly safe when done right.

Chowhound consulted with Scott Flint, an appliance repair expert and creator of Scott the Fix-It Guy. Although he hasn't tried the hack himself, he recommends using a low temperature setting. "I think it would work as long as you remember to set your dryer to 'Air Dry.' Otherwise, the heat will kick in, and it wouldn't work," says Flint. "As long as there's not too much weight from the ice, it should work and not damage the dryer." With that said, it's best to make one small batch at a time and consider adding wool dryer balls to the dryer to reduce the banging from the ice.