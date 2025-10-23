The Secret Ingredient That Turns Any Latte Into A Cozy Fall Treat
Autumn may arrive with green leaves fading into bursts of yellow, red, and orange, but there's another sign of the season: The arrival of specialty pumpkin-infused food and beverages. The pumpkin spice latte shines during this season, and there's a unique way to prepare it by using a secret ingredient. Pumpkin cream cheese is the ideal complement to flavor a fall-inspired latte, and you can froth it right into the cold foam with milk or heavy cream.
Pumpkin cream cheese is sold at grocery stores under various brands, but you can also make your own. Using this specialty cream cheese, you can whip up a pumpkin spice latte with the usual ingredients, and then top it with pumpkin spice, one of the best toppings for your latte besides cinnamon or honey. The wonderfully sweet and nutty pumpkin flavor combined with espresso and fall spices will make your season come alive. You don't have to stop at making pumpkin spice lattes, either. There are plenty of ways to use up leftover cream cheese and enjoy it with your coffee, such as spreading it on bagels or incorporating it into a pumpkin pie.
How to use pumpkin cream cheese in a latte
Ubiquitous in coffee shops since Starbucks introduced it in 2003, the original Pumpkin Spice Latte went through a bit of testing and development before becoming the staple fall beverage you see today. It's always a treat to purchase a made-to-order spiced latte to enjoy on the go. However, some of you might enjoy a traditional pumpkin spice latte that you can make at home. To create a twist on this beverage, you can amp up the flavor using pumpkin cream cheese for an extra-delicious touch.
If you're opting for a homemade pumpkin cream cheese, it's really easy to make. Simply blend cream cheese with canned or fresh pumpkin puree and add flavorings such as vanilla, pumpkin pie spice, brown sugar, and honey for your preferred taste. To make the latte, blend the cream cheese mixture with some heavy cream and froth it to create the foam. You can use a specialty milk frother to create a cold foam, or use the microwave to make froth for a perfect blended latte at home. In a cup, add espresso shots, your preferred milk, and the pumpkin foam. Top it all with pumpkin spice, and voilà — now you have a cozy fall treat!