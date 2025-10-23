The Secret Ingredient That Turns Any Latte Into A Cozy Fall Treat

Autumn may arrive with green leaves fading into bursts of yellow, red, and orange, but there's another sign of the season: The arrival of specialty pumpkin-infused food and beverages. The pumpkin spice latte shines during this season, and there's a unique way to prepare it by using a secret ingredient. Pumpkin cream cheese is the ideal complement to flavor a fall-inspired latte, and you can froth it right into the cold foam with milk or heavy cream.

Pumpkin cream cheese is sold at grocery stores under various brands, but you can also make your own. Using this specialty cream cheese, you can whip up a pumpkin spice latte with the usual ingredients, and then top it with pumpkin spice, one of the best toppings for your latte besides cinnamon or honey. The wonderfully sweet and nutty pumpkin flavor combined with espresso and fall spices will make your season come alive. You don't have to stop at making pumpkin spice lattes, either. There are plenty of ways to use up leftover cream cheese and enjoy it with your coffee, such as spreading it on bagels or incorporating it into a pumpkin pie.