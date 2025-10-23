The Tennessee Steakhouse With A Spooky History
The Appalachian Mountains are not as visually striking as, say, the Rockies, whose peaks cut jagged shapes into Western skies. No, the peaks of the Appalachian range are rolling, wooded, and almost subtle by comparison. You would be mistaken, however, in supposing that the Appalachian Mountains are any less remarkable than their Western counterparts. For what Appalachia lacks in snow-tipped peaks, it more than makes up for in age. Yes, the East Coast-spanning mountain range is old — one of the oldest ranges of mountains in the world, in fact. Some estimates date their formation back over a billion years. Time has worn many of their peaks dull and round, but it has also imbued the region with a frankly creepy vibe.
In recent years, the internet has caught wind of the mountain range's spookier side, citing the region's rich history and sheer age as contributing factors to the many urban legends (Soap Sally, anyone?) , cryptids, and hauntings that are discussed in the mountains. There are plenty of ghost tours and paranormal adventures to try across the nearly 2,000 or so miles that make up the range, this is true. However, there are few hauntings that come with a side of steak. This is what sets The Greenbrier Restaurant apart.
Nestled in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, in the Smoky Mountain portion of the Appalachians, The Greenbrier is one of Gatlinburg's best fine dining establishments, offering steak, cigars, delicious pours of whiskey, and some dinner companions that come from the Great Beyond. So who are the ghoulish ghosts that haunt The Greenbrier? Let's grave-dig in.
A jilted bride and french cut fries
The Greenbrier Restaurant is not as ancient as the Appalachian Mountains. In fact, it is downright new compared to the oldest steakhouse in the United States, Old Homestead Steakhouse, which opened way back in 1868. The Greenbrier first opened its doors in 1939, and was originally a lodge for wealthy visitors of the outdoorsy persuasion who visited the Smoky Mountains to hunt, fish, or just enjoy the natural beauty of the region. So who are the spirits that are said to haunt the halls of this Gatlinburg institution? Perhaps the most famous haunt at The Greenbrier is a ghost of a bride-to-be named Lydia.
According to legend (for it is mostly legend that strings this tale together), Lydia came to The Greenbrier at some point in the 1930s or 1940s for her wedding. However, she was not to be wed, and was instead left waiting for hours at the altar. (What no one knew at the time was that her groom wasn't showing because he had been killed by an animal nearby.) Bereft and humiliated, she returned to The Greenbrier and died by suicide at the lodge. Present day customers and workers have reported hearing Lydia screaming, while others have reported seeing her ghostly visage from the corner of their eye. And though there is scant historical evidence to support this tale, the story of Lydia endures.
She isn't the only haunt to make a home at The Greenbrier, though. Supposedly, there is a rather cantankerous old man who haunts one particular table at the back of the restaurant. And a little boy, who supposedly drowned in a pool near the restaurant, is another phantasmic figure often seen around the grounds.
Lydia's tasty legacy
Far from being frightened by the history of the structure it now occupies, The Greenbrier Restaurant has chosen to embrace it. In fact, the restaurant even named a cocktail after the spirit. The Lydia combines vodka with lemon juice and lavender infused simple syrup to make a sweet and floral drink that is anything but spooky. Although it might not be the cocktail of choice for any brides to be celebrating their upcoming nuptials. Beyond ghostly drink offerings, the restaurant also offers some other local inspired cocktails such as their Tennessee old fashioned, which features whiskey sourced from the mountainous state, sweet vermouth, and bitters.
As for food, The Greenbrier is known for its globally inspired foods that feature lots of local twists. Their menu features such dishes as a baked goat cheese, featuring a cranberry and pistachio crust and a drizzle of locally sourced honey, and bulgogi empanadas. But the real standout at The Greenbrier (aside from the ghosts), is its wide selection of steaks, which include porterhouse, buffalo ribeye, and a New York strip. You can also get "The Wellington," which is a classic beef Wellington done up with all the works, featuring a layer of prosciutto, a bit of controversial (but delicious) foie gras, and mushroom duxelles layered on a fillet of beef. All of this is wrapped in puff pastry and cooked to perfection. The Greenbrier might just make you want to brave a trip deep into Appalachia, and into the ghostly realm just to get a taste.