The Tennessee Steakhouse With A Spooky History

The Appalachian Mountains are not as visually striking as, say, the Rockies, whose peaks cut jagged shapes into Western skies. No, the peaks of the Appalachian range are rolling, wooded, and almost subtle by comparison. You would be mistaken, however, in supposing that the Appalachian Mountains are any less remarkable than their Western counterparts. For what Appalachia lacks in snow-tipped peaks, it more than makes up for in age. Yes, the East Coast-spanning mountain range is old — one of the oldest ranges of mountains in the world, in fact. Some estimates date their formation back over a billion years. Time has worn many of their peaks dull and round, but it has also imbued the region with a frankly creepy vibe.

In recent years, the internet has caught wind of the mountain range's spookier side, citing the region's rich history and sheer age as contributing factors to the many urban legends (Soap Sally, anyone?) , cryptids, and hauntings that are discussed in the mountains. There are plenty of ghost tours and paranormal adventures to try across the nearly 2,000 or so miles that make up the range, this is true. However, there are few hauntings that come with a side of steak. This is what sets The Greenbrier Restaurant apart.

Nestled in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, in the Smoky Mountain portion of the Appalachians, The Greenbrier is one of Gatlinburg's best fine dining establishments, offering steak, cigars, delicious pours of whiskey, and some dinner companions that come from the Great Beyond. So who are the ghoulish ghosts that haunt The Greenbrier? Let's grave-dig in.