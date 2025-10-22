The Wild Spanish Festival Where People Throw Tomatoes By The Truckload

While America has pickle festivals, Spain has a tomato one. But this tomato festival is no small, local fair — La Tomatina is an incredible and very messy day. It takes place on the last Wednesday in August in the small town of Buñol, just west of Valencia, where an otherwise tranquil area is transformed as thousands of people gather to join in or simply observe the celebrations. It begins quietly, although very memorably, with an early morning greasy-pole climbing contest called "palo jabón," where someone has to climb a slimy pole to reach a hanging leg of ham, and pure tomato chaos begins once they reach it. From there, trucks start rolling in, packed with tons of over-ripe tomatoes — totaling approximately 330,600 pounds — and participants wearing white shirts begin to pelt them with abandon.

The only rules are that participants must only throw tomatoes (don't try to throw anything else), and they have to crush them before throwing so that no one gets hurt. Once the fun is over, the town is left bright red. But no stress, because it turns out that the acid in the tomato mush leaves the cobbled streets even cleaner than when the festival began. For both the town's locals and the visitors who come to watch La Tomatina, this festival is part spectacle and part pure unadulterated freedom... because when was the last time you had a food fight as an adult?