The 8 Absolute Best Pickle Festivals Across America, According To Reviews
Whether you love or hate them, pickles have long held a cult-like following among foodies, and nowhere is that obsession more evident than at the various dill-lightful pickle festivals held across the country. These celebrations have evolved into full-blown immersive experiences where dill devotees can compete in pickle eating contests, brine chugging challenges, and pickle riding (a hilarious twist on the classic mechanical bull). Food vendors push the boundaries of culinary creativity with everything from pickle cotton candy to pickle milkshakes. All the festivals on our list feature live music entertainment, plus non-pickle food options and vendors, ensuring everyone can find something to enjoy.
Each festival showcases its own local flavor by incorporating regional food influences and traditions. In the South, you'll find deep-fried pickles and pickle-brined barbecue on fest menus. The Midwest displays its German roots and love of pizza with traditional fermentation techniques and pickle-topped tavern-style pies. Eastern European traditions are seen in the Northeast with pickle pierogi and deli-style half-sours. Coastal cities in Maryland flavor pickles with Old Bay Seasoning and top lump crab cakes with pickle relish. Small towns all over the country flaunt their charm with main street parades and ribbon contests for homemade picklers.
Regardless of location, each festival is a celebration of community and the endless versatility of the pickle. We rounded up eight of the best pickle festivals across America based on attendee reviews and recommendations. These are the places both locals and visitors rave about for fun atmospheres, endless entertainment, and innovative pickle-themed menus.
1. Picklesburgh
It should come as no surprise that the hometown of Heinz has become the ultimate pilgrimage for pickle enthusiasts nationwide. Named the best specialty food festival in America by USA Today for the fourth time in 2025, Picklesburgh sets the gold standard for food-themed events. The three-day festival takes place every summer in downtown Pittsburgh on the city's iconic Sister Bridges. This year, the event took over both the Sixth and Seventh Street Bridges, making it the largest in the festival's history with an estimated 250,000 attendees.
Set against the city's skyline, festival-goers can snack on everything from savory dishes like pickle pierogi and pickle pizza to sweet offerings including pickle cotton candy and chocolate-covered pickles. You can wash it all down with a pickle lemonade or a pickle-rita. When you're not downing dill, you can spend time listening to live music or seeing how long you can stay atop a mechanical pickle ride. If you're feeling brave, enter to compete in the dill-cathalon games, a three-part food competition that consists of bobbing for the most pickles, gulping down pickle juice, and eating as many pickles as you can in under four minutes.
Picklesburgh's tenth anniversary celebration this summer showcased its incredible transformation from a local street fair to a nationwide sensation, all while never losing sight of its original goal of paying tribute to the cherished food. Best of all, the annual event remains free to attend, ensuring everyone of all ages can join in on the festivities.
2. The Big Dill World's Largest Pickle Party
Branding themselves as the world's largest pickle community with over 1.2 million followers on social media, The Big Dill isn't just a pickle festival; it's a movement. Every September, Baltimore's Inner Harbor transforms into a pickle paradise for The Big Dill World's Largest Pickle Party. Though the festival is relatively young (launched in 2019), Baltimore's history with pickles dates back to 1881 when pickle and kraut manufacturing company, C.C. Lang & Son, was founded in East Baltimore and grew to rival Pittsburgh-based H.J. Heinz Company in size.
This festival stands out for its entertainment experience, which includes everything from live bands, DJs, and a pickle rave. A live college-game day style show keeps energy high with competitions, including a brine chugging challenge and world pickle eating championship. The festival's strong social media presence ensures Instagram-worthy experiences, including a 30-foot pickle inflatable that greets you to the party, face painting, and an interactive photo-booth. The culinary experience is just as exciting with foods like pickle egg rolls, pickle glazed bacon, and unlimited sampling from over 18 pickle brands. Local flavors are represented with Maryland crab cakes and pickle shots made with Old Bay vodka.
Although the event isn't free, there are multiple ticket packages available. A standard ticket ($29.99) gets you in at 2:00 p.m. and includes the rave, giveaways, and interactive experiences. The highest tier, VIP ($99.99), gets you in at 11:00 a.m. and includes a catered brunch, open bar (21+), private areas, and branded merch. The event has been so successful, drawing an estimated 10,000 attendees, it has expanded to other cities like Philadelphia, PA, and Arlington, TX.
3. Chicago Pickle Festival
The Windy City puts its own spin on celebrating the crunchy condiment with the Chicago Pickle Festival, a rowdy celebration that takes place each spring in the neighborhood surrounding the iconic Wrigley Field. While newer than other pickle festivals on the list, having just celebrated its third annual event in 2025, the festivity has quickly found its footing, drawing a respectable 5,000 attendees. True to Chicago's sports bar culture, the festival is essentially a bar crawl, with event-goers hopping between participating venues like Old Crow and Moe's Cantina for exclusive pickle-themed specials.
As a city renowned for its bold culinary traditions, from deep dish pizza to Chicago-style hot dogs (fittingly topped with a dill pickle spear), the festival's food offerings were no exception. The menu includes pickle mac and cheese, pickle elote, fruit roll-up covered pickles, and pickle cupcakes. No bar crawl is complete without drinks, and options consist of pickle beer, pickle margaritas, and shots of whiskey served in a hollowed-out pickle. The festival's schedule was packed with activities like live performances from local bands and DJs, dance parties, and karaoke. Competitors also had the opportunity to battle it out in a pickle juice stein-hoisting competition and pickle costume contest.
This is a ticketed event with prices starting from $10-$30. General admission tickets cover entry to the festival, a complimentary pickle-back whiskey shot, access to special pickle-themed menus, photo ops, and giveaways. VIP tickets include everything from general admission, plus an exclusive Chicago Pickle Fest commemorative t-shirt! All guests must be 21 and over with a valid ID.
4. Cleveland Pickle Festival
Now in its seventh year, the Cleveland Pickle Festival has grown into one of Ohio's most anticipated summer events, attracting thousands of visitors to downtown Cleveland. The inaugural event was first announced on April 1, 2019, which left many Buckeyes convinced they were the victims of a prank until event organizers confirmed it was no April Fool's joke. This festival celebrates more than just pickles. Proceeds from the event support Greater Cleveland Volunteers programs and services, such as job coaching for adults, food assistance, and a senior companionship program.
Located across from the entrance to the Cleveland Convention Center, the festival grounds fill with food trucks and pickle vendors offering everything from pickles on a stick and pickle pizza, to pickle candy and pickle ice-cream. You can enjoy live music throughout the event, or watch and even partake in the pickle-eating contest. There are two subdivisions, one for adults and one for youth 12 and under, ensuring family fun for all ages. This year marks the very first Pickle Pup Pageant, a pickle-themed costume contest for dogs to earn the title of Prince or Princess of Cleveland Pickle Fest, and win some tasty treats.
The event typically takes place in late September and is open to all ages. General admission costs $10 (children under 5 get in free) with a VIP option for $40 which includes a complimentary beer (21+), t-shirt, and access to the VIP tent. Remember, proceeds benefit a nonprofit, so you can feel good about guzzling gherkins.
5. Connecticut Pickle Festival
Since its very recent debut in 2024, the Connecticut Pickle Festival already holds the title of New England's largest pickle event. Held on the grounds of the Expo Earth & Convention Center at Mohegan Sun in Montville, the annual festival takes place over three days. 40 different food trucks and over 100 vendors (all of whom are required to offer at least one pickle-themed item), including 15 local pickle vendors, sell items ranging from pickle fudge to pickle soap. Another highlight from the event is the pickle patch that provides an unlimited pickle sampling, showcasing pickles made all over the country.
Entertaining guests throughout the briny weekend is a country, pop, and rock-themed live music performance by local musicians on two separate stages. Aside from the usual pickle-eating and brine-chugging contests, you can try your hand at pickle hurling with the goal of trying to throw a pickle into your bestie's mouth, or catching one in yours. New for 2025 is a live, family friendly pro-wrestling show by East Coast Professional Wrestling. The must-try food selection includes pickle shave ice, pickle shish kabobs, Kool-Aid pickles, plus traditional carnival eats. Guests 21 and over can sip on pickle martinis and throw back pickle shots.
The festival usually takes place over a weekend in late July and is open to people of all ages. General admission starts at $15 and gets you access to all activities and entertainment. VIPs get in one hour early, and kids 12 and under are free.
6. North Carolina Pickle Festival
For almost 40 years, the North Carolina Pickle Festival transformed the town of Mount Olive into the premier pickle destination of the South. Given that Mount Olive has been synonymous with pickle production since the Mt. Olive Pickle Company was founded there in 1926, it makes sense that the town would host the event. Since 1986, the historic downtown has welcomed thousands of visitors every spring for the award-winning bash that describes itself as 'part street fair, part community festival, part family reunion'.
This family-friendly event has the largest focus on sports with events like the Cuke Patch 5K glow run, tour de pickle (there is a 25 mile route and a 50 mile route), and pickleball tournament (men's, women's, and mixed doubles). The less physically inclined can take part in a recipe contest, costume contest, or pickle-eating contest. If you prefer to watch the entertainment, there are live music and dance performances throughout. It wouldn't be a pickle festival without themed food and drinks, which include dill kettle corn, pickle chocolate bark, pickle peanuts, and dill pickle frozen lemonade.
Though some events may start on Friday, the fest mostly takes place on a Saturday in April, rain or shine. True to its community-focused origins, admission remains completely free. Events like the 5K run and bike race require registration and have a fee, but a portion of proceeds benefit the Mount Olive Parks & Recreation Department and Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue & Rehabilitation Center, respectively.
7. Rosendale International Pickle Festival
The Rosendale International Pickle Festival has attracted visitors to New Paltz, NY (just two hours outside of New York City) for 28 years. The inaugural event in 1997 spotlighted Japan and saw over 1,000 visitors. Pickle Fest '99 celebrated German pickling traditions and doubled attendance. The festival highlights new countries and cultures, and has had inquiries from as far away as India, Lebanon, and Bosnia. The event has seen many changes over the years, including a new location at the Ulster County Fairgrounds to accommodate larger crowds.
For one day in the fall, the festival hosts over 100 vendors selling food, baked goods, crafts, and more. You can snack on pickle fudge or update your beauty routine with pickle lip gloss. Musical entertainment at past events has included a brass band, ukulele group, and professional swing band. Home picklers can try their luck in a pickling contest scored on appearance, flavor, quality, and texture. The main event of the festival is the pickle triathlon, with separate adult and children's divisions, and consists of pickle eating, pickle juice drinking, and a pickle toss.
The fest takes place every year on the third Sunday of October from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event costs just $5 per person, and is free for kids under 12. Proceeds from the festival are donated back into the community benefiting the library, youth center, food pantry, and more. If you're as passionate for pickles as you are philanthropy, consider becoming a volunteer. 'Pickleteers' receive exclusive perks like a volunteer t-shirt, unlimited pickle tastings, and vouchers to spend at participating vendors.
8. St. Joe Pickle Festival
Another point for the Midwest's festival dominance, the St. Joe Pickle Festival in Indiana draws visitors from across the U.S. to the small town of 400 plus residents. One of the event's sponsors, Sechler's Pickles, has been operating in St. Joe dating back to 1921. During the festival, the company opens its doors for behind-the-scenes factory tours where visitors can see the pickle storage vats where cucumbers are received and cured, watch pickles get cut, packed, and labeled, and learn about time-tested pickling techniques. Celebrating its 29th year in 2025, the festival cements the small town's pickle legacy.
Taking place over three days during the summer months, the festival packs the town's main street with over 60 food and craft vendors. Pickle fans can enjoy pickle donuts and pickle-brined chicken, or shop for pickle-scented candles and crocheted pickle plushies. There are the usual pickle contests plus non-pickle events, including a talent show, parade, and car show. Live music performances take place Friday and Saturday nights by local bands like Fleetwood Party of 2 and Mason Dixon Line. The family-friendly event caters to kids with a bounce house, face and rock painting, and a children's tractor pull. The fest takes place every July and remains free for all to attend. The event culminates in a fireworks show that serves as the perfect finale to this small town's ode to the pickle.
Methodology
America has no shortage of pickle festivals, making choosing just eight to highlight no simple task. To narrow down the best of the best, we relied on attendee reviews on platforms like Facebook and Reddit, and social media posts on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube. We also looked at reader accolades from organizations like USA Today and Carolina Country Magazine.
The criteria we focused on included attendance numbers, festival longevity, activity and entertainment offerings, and the creativity and variety of the pickle-themed food and drink menus. People have different ideas about what constitutes a great food festival, and may even have varying personal experiences at one of these specific festivals. However, these are the most recommended pickle festivals from visitors and locals alike.