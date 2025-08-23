Don't Toss Those Sad Looking Tomatoes, Make A Sweet And Savory Spread Instead

If there's one vegetable (or in this case, technically, a fruit) that never fails to impress with its flavor, it's the tomato. At first glance, tomatoes may seem simple. However, this beloved ingredient that hails from the Americas is nothing but complex. It boasts the perfect balance of sweetness, acidity, and rich umami, which when coupled with its irresistible aroma, makes it easy to see why tomato is so commonly used. So it comes as no surprise that tomato is the world's most popular veggie.

Considering all that, with summer at its peak, it's hard to imagine anyone walking out of the store without a bag of fresh tomatoes in hand. And honestly, a fully ripe, juicy, and meaty tomato is everything you need for the best tomato sandwich of your life. Of course, you can also get a bit creative and experiment with different ways to boost the flavor of your tomatoes, though that all comes down to personal preference. But what happens if you've recently made more than a few trips to the store, bought tomatoes each time, and then ended up with more than you count? Well, how about turning them into a sweet and savory tomato jam?

If you've noticed your tomatoes are starting to lose their firmness and develop bruises, don't give up on them just yet. Grab a knife, cut them into chunks, and toss them into a pot before transferring that on the stove. You might be surprised to know that turning them into a jam is actually a simple yet delicious way to keep overripe tomatoes from going to waste.