Swap Out Your Pricey Starbucks Coffee For An Affordable Dollar Tree Find

Of course, the real question is, how does the Victor Allen's brand of canned to-go coffee taste, and does it really compare to a sweet sip of Starbucks? Brewed coffee, milk, sugar, and cream are among the main ingredients, just like with many of Starbuck's drinks. Overall, most people have positive things to say about the affordable caffeinated drinks, but flavor preferences may vary. "The Victor Allen coffee is good, but would taste better served cold with ice," one Reddit user wrote. Dollar Tree doesn't typically refrigerate the drinks in store.

However, others noted just how sweet the candy and cereal flavors were, so you might not like them if you don't have much of a sweet tooth. "They taste like a candy bar in a can," another Reddit user wrote. The Cinnamon Toast Crunch cans contain 17 grams of sugar per serving, so these reviewers might be onto something, especially if you monitor your sugar intake.

Don't neglect to browse the discount chain for your other coffee needs as well. Dollar Tree also carries a grab-and-go coffee called Super Coffee, which contains 10 grams of protein per can, just one of the high protein items you can find at Dollar Tree. You can also get bags of ground coffee to brew at home for around $2 if you really want to kick the "out to grab coffee" habit for good.