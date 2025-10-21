The French-Inspired NYC Restaurant Martha Stewart Frequents

When Martha Stewart visited La Mercerie in early 2025, she wrote about the experience on The Martha Stewart Blog and referred to it as "the most delicious meal." Her group enjoyed phyllo-wrapped shrimp with seaweed and caviar, French onion soup, gratin dauphinois, sole meunière, filet of duck served in a cherry sauce, beef bourguignon, and several delicious desserts.

La Mercerie opened in 2018, and the restaurant has had its fair share of praise beyond Martha Stewart. La Mercerie is also a favorite of Food Network star, Ina Garten. And Resy — the popular online restaurant reservation platform — called it one of the best patios for people watching in New York City. The restaurant was featured in a season 2 episode of HBO's "And Just Like That," starring Sarah Jessica Parker. Vogue labeled La Mercerie as one of the 28 most romantic restaurants in New York City, and it made the New York Times' list of the 100 best restaurants in the city.

In just seven years, the restaurant has obviously made its mark in New York City, which is no small feat. Of course, it never hurts to have the blessing of two culinary queens like Martha Stewart and Ina Garten. That's why, next time we're in SoHo, you can bet we'll reserve a table at La Mercerie to see for ourselves why the restaurant has become such a local favorite.