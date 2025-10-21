The Beloved Boxed Item At Aldi That's Just Too Cheap To Pass Up

Aldi's Cheese Club macaroni and cheese is perfectly delicious on its own or served alongside another of the store's staple items, but there are plenty of other things that you can add to your favorite boxed mac and cheese to create next-level goodness. If you're in the mood for something a bit savory and smoky that's not brisket, try adding bacon bits to the mix. While you can certainly use a jar or pouch of pre-made bacon bits you pick up at the store, you can also smash up some of your own oven-cooked bacon to add a salty punch to your mac and cheese.

Another way to deepen the flavors of your mac and cheese: Add some caramelized onions. While caramelizing onions isn't super labor-intensive, it does take some time. Make sure you have at least an hour set aside to cook the onions low and slow, allowing them to slowly soften as the sugars take on a golden brown hue. You can mix the caramelized onions directly into your boxed mac and cheese or sprinkle them on top. To mix up textures, you can also try adding some crispy French fried onions to the top of cheesy noodles. These typical salad staples work well in creamy dishes like mac that could benefit from some textural contrast.

One last pro tip to help you upgrade your boxed mac and cheese: Try adding a spoonful or two of one of Aldi's famous dips to the pot. The store's Park Street Spinach Dip adds a tangy twist, while a bit of Casa Mamita's mild chunky salsa can add a touch of spice and acidity to your cheesy meal.