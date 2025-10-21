Julia Child Had A Cheeky Way To Avoid Tossing Out Failed Dishes

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Many famous chefs have partners who are their biggest cheerleaders, but few achieved the level of adoration and career-changing daily moral support that Paul Child lavished on his wife Julia. This support became foundational to Julia Child's success, urging her along her path in ways big and small, from supporting decisions like pursuing her cooking show "The French Chef" to sitting on the floor and holding up cue cards during filming.

Julia Child was known for her love and mastery of French food, which she developed during several honeymoon phase years of living with Paul in France; but she was perhaps equally famous for her humble nature and ability not to take herself too seriously. In that vein, when asked by David Letterman during a 1987 TV segment what she did with dishes that did not exactly turn out as she hoped, she laughed it off and indicated that she served them to her husband Paul. Though there are many culprits for dishes that aren't winners, from measuring incorrectly to not preheating the oven to one of the many "overs" (such as overworking or overcrowding the food), there is truth to the adage that sometimes it is practice that makes perfect.