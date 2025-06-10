This Might Be The Worst Dish Ina Garten Has Ever Made, According To Her Husband Jeffrey

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Ina and Jeffrey Garten have been married for close to 60 years. A lot has changed since their 1968 nuptials — Ina became a household name as the Barefoot Contessa while Jeffrey worked in Washington, D.C., and then at Yale University in Connecticut. Through it all, they've remained by each other's side. While she does the cooking and entertaining, the one thing Jeffrey always makes in the kitchen is the coffee. And for the most part, Jeffrey has always enjoyed his famous wife's food — except for one questionable fish stew, that is.

In a 2009 interview with the Yale Daily News, Jeffrey, the former dean of the Yale School of Management, revealed that Ina once prepared a fish stew that was a bit off. Unfortunately, he didn't specify what kind of fish stew it was. However, the Barefoot Contessa has published many seafood stew recipes since. The celebrity chef featured a seafood stew in her 2004 cookbook "Barefoot in Paris" that has five stars on the Food Network's website. The dish, best served alongside ultra flavorful garlic bread, is made with shrimp, halibut, bass, and mussels, as well as potatoes, fennel, saffron, and orange zest. Ina Garten's cioppino, an Italian-American fish stew famous in San Francisco, is also popular.