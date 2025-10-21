The Affordable Dishware Brand You Should Always Pick Up If You See It At The Thrift Store

When coming up with the collection, Russel Wright wanted to create affordable and durable dishes that had modern style. It turned out that was exactly what Americans wanted as well. Wright's American Modern tableware line, meant to evoke feelings of informality and simplicity, became the bestselling dishware line in the United States during its production from 1939 to 1959. The style was meant to provide an alternative to the prevailing dish designs of the time which included more delicate, brightly colored ceramics and glass.

One of the cool things about the collection was how it allowed customers to choose their own color combinations, much like Le Creuset does today. It also included pieces that were designed to be multi-purpose, like bowls with handles that could also be used as large mugs, or generic pitchers that could be used for a variety of different beverages. Along with being built to last, the earthenware used for the dishes meant that they could be used in the oven and then go straight to the table, eliminating the need for extra dishes and the subsequent work of washing them.

To know if your dish is a true American Modern piece, look on the bottom for a stamp that says Russel Wright. If it is legit, make the purchase swiftly before someone else notices the find. Some of these pieces have been known to sell for upwards of hundreds of dollars.