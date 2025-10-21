The Affordable Dishware Brand You Should Always Pick Up If You See It At The Thrift Store
There's nothing quite like the feeling of strolling down a thrift store aisle and eyeing the miscellany of dishes when suddenly you catch sight of a perfect sunbeam mixing bowl or a glorious Pyrex casserole dish. Sadly, though, the specific dopamine hit that comes from a solid kitchen thrift find is becoming harder and harder to come by. This is because thrifting has officially gone mainstream, and more hands than ever are rifling through the aisles in the hopes of scoring kitchenware for a fraction of the price or finding some of the tried-and-true vintage dishware classics.
If you are a thrifter and have found it increasingly difficult to find some of the classics lately, you might want to broaden your horizons and learn about the lesser-known yet just as incredible vintage dish collections, such as Russel Wright's American Modern dinnerware. The gorgeous glazed earthenware collection came to life in the 1930s, and is characterized by its simple, solid design using muted colors and modernist style. The next time you're thinking about things to look out for when thrifting cookware, you might want to add checking for the iconic "American Modern" stamp to your list. If you're in the market for elegant dinner plates, a sculptural butter dish, or a mid-century mug for your morning coffee, pieces from this collection would make beautiful additions to your kitchen.
The inspiration behind the dishes
When coming up with the collection, Russel Wright wanted to create affordable and durable dishes that had modern style. It turned out that was exactly what Americans wanted as well. Wright's American Modern tableware line, meant to evoke feelings of informality and simplicity, became the bestselling dishware line in the United States during its production from 1939 to 1959. The style was meant to provide an alternative to the prevailing dish designs of the time which included more delicate, brightly colored ceramics and glass.
One of the cool things about the collection was how it allowed customers to choose their own color combinations, much like Le Creuset does today. It also included pieces that were designed to be multi-purpose, like bowls with handles that could also be used as large mugs, or generic pitchers that could be used for a variety of different beverages. Along with being built to last, the earthenware used for the dishes meant that they could be used in the oven and then go straight to the table, eliminating the need for extra dishes and the subsequent work of washing them.
To know if your dish is a true American Modern piece, look on the bottom for a stamp that says Russel Wright. If it is legit, make the purchase swiftly before someone else notices the find. Some of these pieces have been known to sell for upwards of hundreds of dollars.