Bacon Does The Heavy Lifting In This Tasty 2-Ingredient Party Appetizer
When the football season is in full effect, all the game day party snack recipes start to roll in. While grabbing a quick premade appetizer from Trader Joe's as a tailgate snack will do the job, there are many recipes out there that take little effort and very few ingredients. Plus, you get to impress your guests with your cooking skills. If you're looking for a simple party snack, bacon-wrapped tater tots requires just two ingredients and is absolutely delectable.
Anything wrapped in bacon is typically delicious, and there isn't much that doesn't go with tater tots. Not only is it a simple recipe, but it also can be put together in about 30 minutes. Simply wrap your potato nuggets in raw bacon and secure with a toothpick. You could even add a slice of cheese in between for extra flavor and a nice cheese pull. Pop the tots in the oven or place them in the air fryer for extra crispiness. This appetizer will absolutely be on repeat every season.
Tasty tips to upgrade your bacon-wrapped tater tots
While the bacon can be the star alone in this appetizer, there are many ways to get creative with the recipe. Before cooking, press the bacon-wrapped bites into a bowl of brown sugar and coat evenly to add a nice sweetness to the snack. For a sweet-and-spicy flavor, add a tiny bit of cayenne pepper to the brown sugar mixture. You could even sandwich a slice of jalapeño between the tater tot and bacon for extra heat and an added crunch. If you want to go the extra mile, make homemade ranch for a delicious dipping sauce.
It's recommended to use thin-cut strips of bacon so it doesn't take too long to cook them. There's no need to cook either the bacon or the tots beforehand; they can cook together once they're wrapped up. For extra crispiness, use a wire rack to collect excess grease on the baking sheet when cooking the appetizer in the oven. Once the bacon looks brown and well-cooked, the tater tots are ready to enjoy. There are many ways you can elevate your party snacks, and this is one way to upgrade frozen tater tots that you probably never thought of. This appetizer isn't limited to just the football season either — it can be made for any occasion.