Bacon Does The Heavy Lifting In This Tasty 2-Ingredient Party Appetizer

While the bacon can be the star alone in this appetizer, there are many ways to get creative with the recipe. Before cooking, press the bacon-wrapped bites into a bowl of brown sugar and coat evenly to add a nice sweetness to the snack. For a sweet-and-spicy flavor, add a tiny bit of cayenne pepper to the brown sugar mixture. You could even sandwich a slice of jalapeño between the tater tot and bacon for extra heat and an added crunch. If you want to go the extra mile, make homemade ranch for a delicious dipping sauce.

It's recommended to use thin-cut strips of bacon so it doesn't take too long to cook them. There's no need to cook either the bacon or the tots beforehand; they can cook together once they're wrapped up. For extra crispiness, use a wire rack to collect excess grease on the baking sheet when cooking the appetizer in the oven. Once the bacon looks brown and well-cooked, the tater tots are ready to enjoy. There are many ways you can elevate your party snacks, and this is one way to upgrade frozen tater tots that you probably never thought of. This appetizer isn't limited to just the football season either — it can be made for any occasion.