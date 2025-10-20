The 2-Ingredient Cocktail That Tastes Like An Italian Summer

You don't need to be in Italy nor does it have to be summer for you to feel like you've been transported to a cafe's patio along the cobblestone streets of the country. With just two simple ingredients, you'll have a delightful cocktail that brings the taste of a classic Italian summer to your home, regardless of the season. Behold the Garibaldi — made from just Campari and orange juice, preferably freshly squeezed — an iconic cocktail featured on our list of Italian cocktails you need to try right away. You may also come across another name for it that clearly requires no further explanation: Campari-orange. The beauty of this beverage lies in its simplicity, wherein the tang from the orange juice paired with the distinct, bittersweet notes of Campari creates a complex blend of flavors that is savored by many a cocktail connoisseur and avid mixologist.

A Garibaldi is an apéritif (as opposed to a digestif) that is commonly enjoyed during a popular Italian snacking tradition called aperitivo, where folks stimulate their dinner appetites with refreshing drinks and a spread of snacks. Unlike its close apéritif cousin Aperol, Campari features a bolder flavor that can be overwhelming, especially for those new to Italian amaros. So, when crafting a Garibaldi, play around with different ratios of Campari to orange juice to figure out what works best for your taste. If you fancy an intense hit of Campari, you might be pleased with a 1:1 ratio, but for a milder and more balanced sip, you can start by topping one part Campari with three parts orange juice in an ice-filled glass, stir until evenly combined, and you're set!