Macchiato Vs Cappuccino: How To Choose Your Perfect Coffee Match
While most of us drink coffee on a near-daily basis, there are undoubtedly those who take their love to the next level. But the truth is, you don't need a barista-level espresso machine at home or any kind of professional training to get the best out of your morning brew; you just need a good idea of what you like! And in that regard, few drinks cause as much confusion as the macchiato. What sets a macchiato apart from similar drinks like lattes or cappuccinos? It comes down to milk — specifically, the amount and texture of foam and how that changes flavor.
A traditional macchiato is essentially a shot of espresso marked with just a spoonful of foam. That's a far cry from the balanced, milk-forward cappuccino. As Andrea Allen, coffee expert, co-founder of Onyx Coffee Lab since 2012, 2020 U.S. Barista Champion, and 2021 World Barista Runner-Up, told Chowhound: "A traditional macchiato contains a 'dollop' of foam, which is a spoonful or something a barista will 'splash' milk and foam in for a half inch ontop of the espresso."
This tiny touch of foam doesn't blend smoothly into the coffee. Instead, you taste both elements side by side. "The foam doesn't really harmoniously mix with the espresso, so you get some foam and espresso in most sips, which creates two different mouthfeels and flavors," Allen told us. That contrast is the defining trait of a macchiato. In this it is different from a cappuccino, which uses more milk to soften and round out espresso for a more balanced flavor and texture. The macchiato keeps coffee front and center, highlighting the bean's natural character while softening its edge just slightly.
The defining features of a traditional macchiato
While the traditional version of a macchiato is made with a shot of espresso and just a touch of foamed milk, most probably know the (very different) Starbucks version a little better. So, what actually defines a so-called "proper" macchiato? Well, for starters, unlike in Starbucks' famous spin on the drink, you're unlikely to find caramel anywhere near it — or any other flavorings for that matter. That's because the traditional macchiato only contains a tiny amount of coffee: a single shot of espresso. That's then followed by just a touch of frothy, steamed milk just rested on top, and served (usually) in an espresso cup.
"Starbucks is the biggest retail coffee company in the world, so they are the pre-imminent mass educator of the coffee-drink consumer," Andrea Allen told Chowhound exclusively. "So unless a person lives in a very traditional coffee-centric culture (Italy) or goes to a specialty coffee shop first, they most likely know the Caramel Macchiato before they meet the traditional one." As it turns out, the Starbucks macchiato bears very little resemblance to the traditional drink that gives it its name. "They are so different, I would be surprised if the Caramel Macchiato fan liked a traditional one," she said. "But that's one of the beautiful things about coffee. All coffee drinks are a combination of coffee (drip or espresso), milk, water, and flavor. So you can almost always create something that a guest will enjoy."
The cappuccino is all about balance
While the macchiato is a strong expression of the flavor of the coffee bean, given that it is, in essence, a jazzed up shot of espresso, there may be instances where you might be after something slightly rounder, sweeter, more comforting — and something that'll last you longer than a couple of minutes! Enter the cappuccino. It's one of the world's best-loved coffee drinks, with its fluffy, foamy milk and creamy note with a strong enough coffee flavor to remain characterful and vibrant. Cappuccino is stronger than a latte, and it's got a more blended mixture of coffee and milk than a macchiato, as well as a thick, fluffy cap of foam on top. Whether you're at Starbucks or an independent coffee shop, you're likely to get (in essence) the same drink — with a couple variations depending on whether the coffee shop serves the traditional Italian version or the specialty coffee take.
"A cappuccino has more milk than a macchiato, so the flavor is much more mixed and balanced," Andrea Allen told us. "This usually creates a harmonious flavor where the espresso's flavors are both magnified and softened by the fat content in milk." Those two distinct takes on the cappuccino that we mentioned earlier? They're all to do with the texture of the milk. "These days cappuccinos in the U.S. at a specialty coffee shop won't be as foam heavy as a more traditional, Italian cappuccino would be," Allen explained. The modern version is a little smoother to drink, as you don't have such a drastic transition between the distinct layers of espresso and milky foam present in an Italian one. Rather, you'll get a drink that's consistently silky the whole way through, with a little foam cap as a finishing touch.