Macchiato Vs Cappuccino: How To Choose Your Perfect Coffee Match

While most of us drink coffee on a near-daily basis, there are undoubtedly those who take their love to the next level. But the truth is, you don't need a barista-level espresso machine at home or any kind of professional training to get the best out of your morning brew; you just need a good idea of what you like! And in that regard, few drinks cause as much confusion as the macchiato. What sets a macchiato apart from similar drinks like lattes or cappuccinos? It comes down to milk — specifically, the amount and texture of foam and how that changes flavor.

A traditional macchiato is essentially a shot of espresso marked with just a spoonful of foam. That's a far cry from the balanced, milk-forward cappuccino. As Andrea Allen, coffee expert, co-founder of Onyx Coffee Lab since 2012, 2020 U.S. Barista Champion, and 2021 World Barista Runner-Up, told Chowhound: "A traditional macchiato contains a 'dollop' of foam, which is a spoonful or something a barista will 'splash' milk and foam in for a half inch ontop of the espresso."

This tiny touch of foam doesn't blend smoothly into the coffee. Instead, you taste both elements side by side. "The foam doesn't really harmoniously mix with the espresso, so you get some foam and espresso in most sips, which creates two different mouthfeels and flavors," Allen told us. That contrast is the defining trait of a macchiato. In this it is different from a cappuccino, which uses more milk to soften and round out espresso for a more balanced flavor and texture. The macchiato keeps coffee front and center, highlighting the bean's natural character while softening its edge just slightly.