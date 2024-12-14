Why The Freshness Of Your Coffee Beans Matters When Making Lattes
For latte lovers, almost nothing else will do to start the day. If you happen to be a DIY coffee drinker, preparing them at home allows you to hone your finished product to personal perfection. But, even if you have your process down pat, from the steaming of your milk to the perfect monk's head as a flourish, there are some less visible considerations that can make or break your morning cup — perhaps chief among them being the freshness of your coffee beans.
Like so many culinary elements, freshness makes a major difference in the coffee world. When it comes to latte-making, espresso is the foundation of your drink, so ensuring that you pull the most-perfect shot possible is a critical part of the equation. A fresh bean produces a thicker, more stable, flavorful, and aromatic crema — that's the foam head on your shot of espresso. This layer isn't just pretty to look at; it also expresses all the best qualities of your coffee from a sensory perspective. When you're able to get that nice, creamy cap on your espresso, it's an indicator of a quality roasted coffee bean — and that translates to a better latte, too.
Keeping your coffee at peak freshness
So, how does one ensure that their coffee is fresh enough for optimal latte-making? A good start is to be discerning with how you purchase your beans in the first place. Buying from a trusted source, such as a local roaster, is always your best bet. You can also keep an eye out for indicators in the packaging that serve as green flags when buying coffee beans from grocery stores, such as sealed bags that come with a valve.
Storing your beans with freshness in mind is the next step. The goal is to keep your coffee from being exposed to oxygen as much as you can, since it can destroy all the compounds that produce the best qualities in your coffee. Freezing your beans is one option, as it prevents the erosion of all those volatiles, or you can vacuum seal your coffee with a specially designed canister. You can also get a better crema by grinding your coffee fresh since aromas and flavors degrade with time, and that process accelerates once the beans are ground.
With all that said, you also don't want your coffee beans to be too fresh – this can cause a situation known as off-gassing. But, by taking a few mindful steps before you fill your portafilter in the morning, you can be sure your homemade latte will be at its best, every day.