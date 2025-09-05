Why Matcha Is The Vibrant Topping Your Ice Cream Needs

There are plenty of ice cream flavors that pair well with matcha. For starters, it isn't just the color that makes matcha such a great companion for pistachio ice cream. Like matcha, the pistachio is also sweetly earthy, and the two mingle marvelously when joined by the ice cream's added sugar. Green tea ice cream is also an obvious contender to keep flavors in the same lane without overwhelming that taste buds like a quadruple dose of something like chocolate can sometimes do.

Although it's less common, any kind of honey ice cream also works with matcha for similarly obvious reasons, approximating a cup of tea if it were frozen and served for dessert. But we'd shy away from most lemon varieties, logical as they may seem, as they might bring out the matcha's occasionally bitter elements. The titular flavors of butter pecan, on the other hand, are more conducive to matcha's verdant qualities, not so much cutting through those rich ingredients as mingling with them to render a more savory finish. A sweet, fresh flavor like strawberry is another great choice. And, while some mashups just seem to make more sense than others, virtually anything is possible if you try it one bite at a time.