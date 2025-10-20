Freeze Your Tofu Before Cooking And Thank Us Later

Like the leather jacket-wearing bad boy with a heart of gold in a so-so YA novel, tofu is often misunderstood. But the soybean-derived blocks that some folks still side-eye at the supermarket are actually incredibly versatile across all kinds of different recipes. It's also not unlike animal based proteins when it comes time to prepare. You probably would not unwrap a chicken breast or a nice steak and toss it right on the grill or stovetop, so why would one imagine that you can do so with tofu? Like those other items, tofu needs a modicum of prep before you can get cooking. So Chowhound pressed chef and cookbook author Rich Landau, who owns Philadelphia's plant-based Vedge restaurant with his wife Kate Jacoby, for his tofu tips.

Those who do use tofu probably already press the stuff itself for improved results, and Landau suggests dropping its temperature, too. Squeeze out that extra liquid and let it chill in the freezer before you leave for work in the morning or even overnight to optimize the highly adaptable ingredient. "This is a great way to change the texture of your tofu and make it denser," the six-time James Beard Award finalist exclusively tells Chowhound. These two steps are part and parcel. "If too much water freezes inside of the tofu, it will change the texture into something spongy and squishy." You can either thaw before using or heat straight from frozen in some cases and still reap said benefits.