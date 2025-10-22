6 Discontinued Goldfish Cracker Flavors We'd Love To See Swim Back To Shelves

There's a heartbreaking experience any true snack lover will be familiar with. You're doing your weekly grocery shopping to resupply your pantry with delicious goodies, when you realize that one of your favorite snacks is no longer where it used to be in the store. Over the years, Pepperidge Farm (owned by The Campbell's Company since 1961) has introduced, retired, re-introduced, and re-retired dozens of flavors and variations of one of its most popular snacks, Goldfish. To date, more than 50 flavors of Goldfish crackers have been discontinued since Pepperidge Farms introduced the snack in 1962.

For fans of Goldfish, including culinary royalty like celebrity chef Julia Child who would serve the snack as a Thanksgiving appetizer, Goldfish flavors disappearing from store shelves, never to be seen again, is an unfortunately regular occurrence. Devoted lovers of Goldfish crackers maintain hope that specific flavors will eventually swim back onto the shelves of their local grocery store.

In the meantime, netizens continue to share their favorite discontinued flavors of Goldfish from years past. Here are seven of the most popular discontinued flavors of Goldfish crackers that people hope Pepperidge Farm will soon give another chance.