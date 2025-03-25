How Grocery Stores Decide What Products To Stock

A lot of work goes into curating the grocery shopping experience. From local grocery stores to big-name supermarkets, stores of all sizes take months to decide which groceries reach the shelves. With millions of products to choose from, how do stores decide what items to stock? The process begins with suppliers.

While the exact procedure varies based on the size of the brand or store, in general, suppliers like farmers and manufacturers hire product representatives, brokers, or distributors to represent their products. It's the representative's job to sell the brand's goods to grocery stores. To do this, they have to pitch a grocery store's or chain's purchasing manager. Ideally, purchasing managers are experts at coordinating and buying for their stores. Before approving a purchase, they have to take a lot of factors into account.

First, they consider the store's budget. Managers work hard to restock familiar products and bring in new ones, but they have to achieve a good profit margin with all the goods they bring in. A profit margin is the percentage of revenue stores have left over after expenses. To maintain profitability, a manager might reduce stock orders to clear existing inventory or work with representatives to get better deals. Another factor is stocking items with a range of turnover levels. Managers buy a mix of high-cost luxury products with low turnover as well as lower-cost items that fly off the shelves to keep the money rolling in.