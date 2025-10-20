Almost anything can be turned into milk nowadays. Dairy-free milks have become extremely popular, and there are many kinds of non-diary milks there to choose from. Alternative milk may be great for those with dietary restrictions, and it's also a more sustainable choice than cow's milk because of how it is produced, since not all dairy farms treat their cattle humanely. These dairy-free milks may be an environmentally conscious vegan option, but not all non-dairy milks are produced ethically. Some shoppers avoid cashew milk because its production involves human rights abuses.

Cashew milk is made by shelling, roasting, and soaking the nuts in water, then blending with a sweetener. However, much more goes into the process, since cashews have to be picked and prepared manually. India and Vietnam are the two main countries that export the nuts, but a 2011 Human Rights Watch report exposed the cashew industry for its inhumane working conditions. These issues include lung irritation and burns workers suffer during the roasting process. Drug users in Vietnam are sent to drug detention centers, where part of their "rehabilitation" includes forced labor husking cashews for low pay or no pay at all. Anyone who refuses to work is tortured. Human rights activists have tried to urge Vietnam to end the unfair treatment of its cashew industry workers and close these drug detention centers. Vietnam says detainees at its drug detention centers no longer process cashews, but this is difficult to verify.