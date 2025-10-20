Never Toss An Almost Empty Honey Jar Without Doing This First

Honey lovers, we've all been there — trying to get the very last bit of honey off of the sides of a nearly empty jar, not wanting to waste a single drop of bees' hard work. If you've got a mostly empty honey jar, don't toss it when you think you've done all you can — making an in-jar marinade is super simple and can help you make the most out of the last few drops of the good stuff. To create your marinade, stop trying to scoop the dregs of the honey out of the jar, and instead, pour your other ingredients into the container itself. Add whatever you normally would when making a honey-based marinade (garlic and olive oil are fantastic marinade additions that can help take salmon or chicken to the next level).

Honey is a go-to marinade ingredient for a ton of reasons. It doesn't just add straight-up sweetness like white sugar or corn syrup — instead, it lends slight floral notes that can transform the taste of a dish. To get the most out of your in-jar marinade, you might try slightly heating the outside of the container to lower the viscosity of the honey, allowing it to meld better with the other ingredients. After you add your other marinade components to the nearly empty jar, put the lid back on. Be sure that it's screwed on tight, and then let the entire container hang out under some hot running water for 30 seconds or so. Give the jar a good shake, and rest assured knowing you're doing all you can to waste none of the honey in the jar.