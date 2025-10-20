Never Toss An Almost Empty Honey Jar Without Doing This First
Honey lovers, we've all been there — trying to get the very last bit of honey off of the sides of a nearly empty jar, not wanting to waste a single drop of bees' hard work. If you've got a mostly empty honey jar, don't toss it when you think you've done all you can — making an in-jar marinade is super simple and can help you make the most out of the last few drops of the good stuff. To create your marinade, stop trying to scoop the dregs of the honey out of the jar, and instead, pour your other ingredients into the container itself. Add whatever you normally would when making a honey-based marinade (garlic and olive oil are fantastic marinade additions that can help take salmon or chicken to the next level).
Honey is a go-to marinade ingredient for a ton of reasons. It doesn't just add straight-up sweetness like white sugar or corn syrup — instead, it lends slight floral notes that can transform the taste of a dish. To get the most out of your in-jar marinade, you might try slightly heating the outside of the container to lower the viscosity of the honey, allowing it to meld better with the other ingredients. After you add your other marinade components to the nearly empty jar, put the lid back on. Be sure that it's screwed on tight, and then let the entire container hang out under some hot running water for 30 seconds or so. Give the jar a good shake, and rest assured knowing you're doing all you can to waste none of the honey in the jar.
Creating honey-based marinades for chicken, beef, fish, and more
Honey is a versatile ingredient and can work well in a marinade for tons of different proteins. One of the best things about marinades: You can taste as you go (before you add the marinade to the protein, of course) and make adjustments as necessary. Honey's sweetness is a great contrast to spice, and adding a bit of your favorite hot sauce or a heavy-handed sprinkle of chili flakes can bring some heat to your in-jar marinade, creating a hot honey-esque flavor that's perfect for chicken and seafood.
Honey-based marinades can also be a great fit for beef. Honey doesn't just impart an unexpected bit of sweetness into steaks — it can also help create gorgeous grill marks that add to the visual appeal of your entree. Honey's sugars caramelize when beef hits the grill, allowing char marks to form quickly, giving you the best of both worlds: gorgeous char marks and a steak that's not overcooked.
While your proteins will take on more of the flavor of the marinade the longer you let them sit in the fridge, it's important that you don't overdo it. Stick to food safety rules. Letting your raw meat marinate beyond the maximum safe storage time can set up an environment conducive to the growth of bacteria, increasing the likelihood of food poisoning. And for the best texture, meat and poultry can rest in a marinade for up to 24 hours, but you'll want to seriously cut down marinating time for seafood — don't let it sit in your marinade for more than an hour.