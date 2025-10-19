This Common Keurig Mistake Is Sabotaging Your Coffee's Flavor

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Quality, or convenience? This is a choice many people make unconsciously throughout the day, particularly when it comes to food. Are you going to cook a homemade meal, or hit the drive-thru? More to the point: Do you throw a prepacked pod into your Keurig, or expend a little more effort to brew that perfect cup of coffee? If your coffee habit mostly revolves around Keurig pods, you may not even realize what you're missing. However, says former barista and coffee expert Matt Woodburn-Simmonds, "I know the point of these machines is you just grab a pod and use it, but pre-ground coffee really is much worse than fresh ground, plus these pods are expensive."

The prepackaged pods are indeed convenient: Just load one into your Keurig, add water, and push a button. However, you're always sacrificing flavor when you use pre-ground coffee, which is what's inside the Keurig pods. "Freshly grinding beans into a reusable pod will instantly improve your coffee experience," Woodburn-Simmonds exclusively told Chowhound. Consumers were limited to Keurig-branded "K-Cups" up until 2012, when the patent ran out; nowadays, Keurig users have the option to purchase reusable cups, such as the Perfect Pod 1-Stream reusable K-Cup pod, which can be found for under $10. Pair this with even a cheap manual coffee grinder — Woodburn-Simmonds recommends the JavaPresse Manual — for an instantly improved cup of joe. If you're committed to the prepacked pods, "the cheap coffee pods are probably cheap for a reason — spend a little more for something that might taste good," advises Woodburn-Simmonds.