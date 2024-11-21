Why You Should Avoid Setting Your Keurig Higher Than A 6-Ounce Cup

We've established that a larger serving of coffee from your Keurig is going to be weaker than you might desire, but don't ring the alarm bells just yet. Even if 6 ounces is the ideal limit for any one coffee pod, that doesn't mean you can't innovate ways to get a flavorful, punchy cup of coffee while also enjoying a big, full mug of the stuff.

The first and most obvious way to work around this K-Cup limitation is to simply use more than one coffee pod per brew (in other words, brew two small cups of coffee in the same mug). If you do this, you can ensure that you'll be getting the intended flavor from your coffee while also doubling your serving size. You'll also be ingesting twice as much caffeine, though, so if you're sensitive to such things, you might want to be careful with this one before you get too jittery. Remember, you can always use a less-caffeinated coffee for one or both of your pods. This split-pod method is also a cool way to seamlessly incorporate different flavors into your coffee, and there are plenty of additions that can boost your coffee's flavor beyond the strength of the brew itself. So, whether you use two coffee pods or grab extra additions from elsewhere in the kitchen, you already have all the tools necessary to work with — not against — your Keurig.