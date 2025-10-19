Elvis Loved To Frequent This Mississippi Hole-In-The-Wall

Elvis Presley was a man of many culinary particularities, like the way he drank his java. Though Elvis could dine just about anywhere he liked, he was a big fan of many unassuming restaurants — like the hole-in-the-wall eatery and venue known as The Julep Room.

It is considered a modern speakeasy, with an entryway that still features a basement shed-like door. Inside lies the same mysterious, brick-walled space that Elvis used to frequent. The venue is relatively unchanged, boasting similar vintage southern proclivities that one may have expected at the time of its origin. This spot is located in the basement attached to Aunt Jenny's Catfish Parlor. The historically rich building was established in the Antebellum Era and is, to this day, still standing on its original foundation.

The Julep Room was well loved by Elvis more than 65 years ago and remains a destination for fans of both Elvis and live music. The docket of performances usually features local jazz and blues musicians. Though upon first glance you may not expect much from this underground spot (literally and figuratively), you might want to add it to your itinerary next time you visit Ocean Springs, Mississippi. The music venue is home to locals and tourists, all of whom can imagine The King seated in the back corner booth, discreetly sipping virgin mint juleps.