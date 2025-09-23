Meet Mississippi Mud Potatoes: The Southern Side You'll Want To Make Every Night Of The Week
Regions all across the United States have their own staples when it comes to local cuisine. Whether it's an entire good group, such as Texas barbecue, or a more specific dish, like Detroit-style pizza, one of the best parts of exploring the country is sampling all of these different dishes. And in Mississippi, there are a few traditional dishes worth trying, including the Mississippi slugburger and a rich, creamy favorite known as Mississippi mud potatoes — essentially, a variation of a loaded potato casserole.
The casserole's origin story is as muddy as the potatoes themselves — all we know is that the side dish originated somewhere in Mississippi. There are rumors that the name comes from the muddy waters of the Mississippi River, but beyond that, it's just one of those recipes that has been passed down through many families for generations. The dish only contains a handful of ingredients, but nothing is worth skipping. Potatoes, bacon, and cheddar are the most important for flavor and filling bites, and they're enhanced with seasonings and veggies like scallions, garlic powder, and kosher salt. But it's the special creamy base that gives this dish its beloved texture and helps it live up to its name.
Make Mississippi mud potatoes with sour cream and mayonnaise
The casserole base for Mississippi mud potatoes doesn't involve any milk or butter — only a blend of mayonnaise and sour cream. The rich, fatty mayo combines with the tangy sour cream to create the most perfect flavor balance. And when paired with the other ingredients like salty bacon, starchy potatoes, and bright scallions, you'll see why it's one of those recipes that has survived for so long. It's baked and done once the potatoes are tender.
While the recipe is rooted in tradition, that's not to say that variations can't exist. If you want to whip up your own version and get even more creative, don't be afraid to throw in some add-ons. Blue cheese crumbles and a drizzle of Buffalo sauce will add a little tang and heat to this rich dish. For a crunchy topping, crumble some potato chips to sprinkle on top of the potatoes once they're out of the oven, since there aren't many ingredients of varying textures in the original recipe. You can also top the potato casserole cornflakes, or for even more potato flavor, try topping it with crispy tater tots.
For a slightly leaner version, you can also swap out mayonnaise for part-skim cottage cheese. You won't lose the dish's richness because of other ingredients like bacon and cheese. If you want to keep a bit of that signature creamy flavor, swap in the cottage cheese but add two tablespoons of mayonnaise so it doesn't disappear completely.