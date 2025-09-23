Meet Mississippi Mud Potatoes: The Southern Side You'll Want To Make Every Night Of The Week

The casserole base for Mississippi mud potatoes doesn't involve any milk or butter — only a blend of mayonnaise and sour cream. The rich, fatty mayo combines with the tangy sour cream to create the most perfect flavor balance. And when paired with the other ingredients like salty bacon, starchy potatoes, and bright scallions, you'll see why it's one of those recipes that has survived for so long. It's baked and done once the potatoes are tender.

While the recipe is rooted in tradition, that's not to say that variations can't exist. If you want to whip up your own version and get even more creative, don't be afraid to throw in some add-ons. Blue cheese crumbles and a drizzle of Buffalo sauce will add a little tang and heat to this rich dish. For a crunchy topping, crumble some potato chips to sprinkle on top of the potatoes once they're out of the oven, since there aren't many ingredients of varying textures in the original recipe. You can also top the potato casserole cornflakes, or for even more potato flavor, try topping it with crispy tater tots.

For a slightly leaner version, you can also swap out mayonnaise for part-skim cottage cheese. You won't lose the dish's richness because of other ingredients like bacon and cheese. If you want to keep a bit of that signature creamy flavor, swap in the cottage cheese but add two tablespoons of mayonnaise so it doesn't disappear completely.