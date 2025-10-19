The Quirky Vintage Steakhouse Chain That Made Dining Feel Like An Adventure

If you were a '90s baby, you knew that spending your birthday at Bugaboo Creek meant you'd be treated like the guest of honor. You got a fun birthday song as the staff came out while clapping in festivity. The highlight was the official mascot, Moxie the Moose, who you had to smooch by the end of the song. It was entertaining to hear the animatronics come to life, as they were a little too self-aware, which added to the fun — or horror, depending on your imagination. As soon as the spotlight hit them, they began their humorous dialogues, and you'd find yourself looking forward to it every time. These old school restaurant animatronics are a total blast from the past, and are probably a huge chunk of why we still remember Bugaboo Creek.

The experience was truly the highlight of it all, but it did have a few popular dishes during its heyday, including the Moose Breath Burger for which you had to pop some mint after, as it came heavy on the garlic. Anything where the Snowbird Chicken took center stage was also all the rage. Bugaboo Creek remains an iconic remnant of the 1990s, and we can only look back in fondness thinking about our good ol' friends Timber the Talking Christmas Tree, Bill the Buffalo, and, of course, Moxie the Moose, who acted like a good host and the restaurant's unofficial spokesperson — or rather, "spokesmoose."