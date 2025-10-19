The Quirky Vintage Steakhouse Chain That Made Dining Feel Like An Adventure
For some, nostalgia especially creeps in when they hear Bugaboo Creek, especially if you've lived in states dotting the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions. Straight from the vault, this defunct '90s gem — which should have stuck around longer — was characterized by its Canadian cabin-themed interior, complete with animatronic animals that hung on the rustic walls. It made "Five Nights at Freddy's" feel like child's play, and whether or not that scared you, you've got to admit that it's one of the vintage steakhouse chains we still miss — but what happened to it?
CB Holding, the company behind the vintage steakhouse chain, sadly filed for bankruptcy in 2011, as most of its locations were falling short. While you could still enjoy the quirky animatronics and its laid-back vibe after it transferred to new ownership in 2011, locations began closing a few years later. By 2016, only two of its branches remained open, but they eventually went out of business the same year. Some old Bugaboo Creek locations were transformed into new dining spots, though some, if not all, have since closed down.
Reveling in the Bugaboo Creek memory lane
If you were a '90s baby, you knew that spending your birthday at Bugaboo Creek meant you'd be treated like the guest of honor. You got a fun birthday song as the staff came out while clapping in festivity. The highlight was the official mascot, Moxie the Moose, who you had to smooch by the end of the song. It was entertaining to hear the animatronics come to life, as they were a little too self-aware, which added to the fun — or horror, depending on your imagination. As soon as the spotlight hit them, they began their humorous dialogues, and you'd find yourself looking forward to it every time. These old school restaurant animatronics are a total blast from the past, and are probably a huge chunk of why we still remember Bugaboo Creek.
The experience was truly the highlight of it all, but it did have a few popular dishes during its heyday, including the Moose Breath Burger for which you had to pop some mint after, as it came heavy on the garlic. Anything where the Snowbird Chicken took center stage was also all the rage. Bugaboo Creek remains an iconic remnant of the 1990s, and we can only look back in fondness thinking about our good ol' friends Timber the Talking Christmas Tree, Bill the Buffalo, and, of course, Moxie the Moose, who acted like a good host and the restaurant's unofficial spokesperson — or rather, "spokesmoose."