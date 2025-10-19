David Rose Has The Absolute Best Tip For Preventing Tough Prime Rib Meat

When done properly, prime rib is tender, juicy, and full of flavor, but it can be tough — metaphorically and literally — to get right. To get it melt-in-your-mouth tender, there are some basics you should know about choosing prime rib at the grocery store — you want something nice and red and not browned at all, because it could be a little past ideal freshness. And there are some major mistakes you can make when cooking prime rib, and this is a big one. To get perfectly tender prime rib, look to the experts. Chef David Rose has made a name for himself with regular appearances on "The Today Show," "Good Morning America," and "The Talk" on CBS. In an exclusive with Mashed, Rose offered thoughts on how to ensure your prime rib doesn't end up tough and overcooked.

If your prime rib is frozen, Rose says you need to give it time to thaw in the fridge. "For a prime rib roast," he says, "depending on the size, I like to go at it at least one day for every 4 pounds of meat." And once it has thawed, you'll still want to leave it out on the counter before cooking, so it will cook more evenly. Cooking a roast straight from the fridge could give you something cooked externally, while the center is still undercooked. "That is a rookie mistake," Rose says, "because you'll have inconsistencies in cooking temperature, it'll take longer to cook, and it won't get that nice, brown coating on the outside... Allow the prime rib to sit out, minimum, about an hour for it to level out [to] temperature."