The North Korean Fast Food Chain That Takes Inspo From McDonald's

If you were to dine at Samtaesong, there are a few things worth keeping in mind. Don't expect the same wait times you would have after placing an order at an American fast food restaurant. According to Koryo Tours, a company that offers tours of North Korea, Samtaesong takes its time. Foods typically aren't prepared ahead of a customer's order, so you might find that you're sitting while the kitchen moves through the process of cooking the order from start to finish. You'll also likely need to make a reservation if you're dining at a brick-and-mortar location (there are also Samtaesong food stands throughout Pyongyang), as the restaurant can be crowded at times.

While most of the foods you'll find on the menu at Samtaesong are the same as you'd find on an American fast food restaurant menu, there's one tasty offering that you're not likely to find at your local McDonald's: Napa cabbage kimchi. You'll also need to keep an open mind when it comes to understanding the menu — as we mentioned, hamburgers aren't actually listed, even though the "minced beef and bread" offered is the same thing as the quintessential Western dish. Waffles are referred to as "baked dough," and it's likely that you'll find other dishes with different English names on the menu.