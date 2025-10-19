Why We Always Avoid Ordering Coleslaw From This Chain Restaurant

Coleslaw is America's most classic and beloved side dish. Crisp, creamy, and refreshing, no barbecue is complete without some — and it's the addition that makes the best sandwiches even better – but at one chain restaurant, it somehow manages to make everything worse. You may be wondering, which chain restaurant? BJ's. In Chowhound's ranking of nine chain restaurant coleslaws, BJ's coleslaw came in dead last despite looking good at first glance. Seeing that bowl of finely chopped cabbage and carrot in a celery-seed filled mayo, you'd probably expect a zippy bite — something bright and balanced. But somehow the crunch is gone, replaced by what our reviewer described as a "squelchy" consistency. Yikes. In fact, all it was were mushy vegetables drenched in a dressing so weak it just tasted like "cabbage-flavored water".

I mean, if anything, it's almost impressive how much went wrong, especially compared to other chains that manage to keep things crisp and punchy. The BJ's version sounded like it had maybe been sitting out too long, and quite possibly, the only thing it pairs well with is regret over ordering it in the first place.